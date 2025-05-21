Purdue Football Lands Transfer Pledge From Jasper Native, Ex-Marshall Running Back
Carter Holsworth has decided to continue his college football career a little closer to home. On Wednesday, the Jasper native and ex-Marshall running back announced his commitment to Purdue. He joins a massive transfer portal haul the Boilermakers have assembled since Barry Odom's arrival in December.
Holsworth entered the NCAA transfer portal after spending one season at Marshall. He did not appear in any games and will have all four years of eligibility to use at Purdue.
Prior to his college career, Holsworth was a standout two-way player at Jasper. He racked up 1,486 rushing yards and scored 18 touchdowns as the running back for the Wildcats during his senior season. He also played linebacker.
Holsworth was an All-SIAC (Southern Indiana Athletic Conference) selection after his senior season.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Holsworth joins a running back room that includes Devin Mockobee, Jaheim Merriweather, Malachi Thomas, Addai Lewellen, Antonio Harris, and Ziaire Stevens.
Purdue has added more than 50 players from the NCAA transfer portal since Odom's arrival in December. It's going to be an entirely new group that takes the field at Ross-Ade Stadium when the Boilermakers host Ball State in the season opener on Saturday, Aug. 30.
