Purdue Football Loses Member of Incoming 2025 Recruiting Class to Transfer Portal
A member of Purdue's 2025 recruiting class has already decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Antonio Parker, a three-star prospect and defensive back, is reportedly exploring his opportunities, per Pete Nakos of On3.
Parker, a native of St. Louis, signed with Purdue on Dec. 13, after new coach Barry Odom had been hired. He selected Purdue over offers from 16 other schools. The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back was ranked as the No. 34 player out of Missouri.
In addition to Purdue, Parker received offers from other Power Four programs like Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Nebraska, West Virginia and Wisconsin. He could have multiple options after entering his name in the portal.
The Boilermakers saw more than 30 players enter the NCAA transfer portal after the 2024 season. Purdue ended the year with a 1-11 record and fired coach Ryan Walters. Because of the quick change, Odom signed a small 2025 recruiting class, with just 13 players in the cycle.
Purdue will have to rely heavily on its transfer portal haul for the upcoming season.
