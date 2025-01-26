Former Purdue Football Center Gus Hartwig Talks NFL Prep Ahead of Shrine Bowl
After spending five seasons at Purdue, starting center Gus Hartwig is hoping to move to the next level. The former Boilermaker is participating in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, hoping to improve his stock ahead of the NFL Draft.
Practices are getting underway in Arlington, Texas and Hartwig wants to show league scouts that he can be a versatile offensive lineman at the next level.
"My versatility — my ability to play guard," Hartwig told The League Winners when asked what he wants to showcase during Shrine Bowl practices. "I haven't really done that in games the past couple of years. Go out and be able to show that I can really compete against some of these guys."
Hartwig was a staple along Purdue's offensive line throughout his career. Although he battled through injuries at times, he left West Lafayette having started in 48 career games with the Boilermakers.
The Zionsville, Ind. native was also a member of Purdue's 2022 team, which won the Big Ten West and earned a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game. Even though the 2024 campaign didn't go as planned for the Boilers, he enjoyed a lot of success wearing the black and gold.
Now, Hartwig is looking forward to improving his stock in hopes that he gets a chance at the next level.
"Just getting the opportunity to compete and playing against some of the best guys in college is a great opportunity to prove to myself who I really am," he said. "I'm just going to focus on myself, what I can control and go out and give my best effort."
The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. NFL Network will broadcast the game.
