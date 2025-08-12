Ballon d’Or 2022 Winners: Full List
The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony was not only the 66th edition, but a historic first given the award was shown to a player based on results from the European calendar season, instead of a standard calendar year.
The event featured a first-time winner for the men’s award going to Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema. The Frenchman enjoyed a strong season and was the top vote-getter after guiding Los Blancos to La Liga and Champions League glory. Former Liverpool star Sadio Mané finished second.
Alexia Putellas, the Barcelona and Spain star, won her second Ballon d’Or Féminin award. She beat out Women’s Super League stars Beth Mead and Sam Kerr to the award scoring 34 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions. She won three trophies that season including the Primera División, Copa de la Reina and Supercopa de España.
Here’s the full list of winners from the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony.
2022 Ballon d’Or Results: Winners and Nominees
Men’s Ballon d’Or 2022 Winner
- 30: Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea, Germany)
- 29: Darwin Núñez (Benfica, Uruguay)
- 28: Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig, France)
- 27: Mike Maignan (AC Milan, France)
- 26: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich, Germany)
- 25: João Cancelo (Manchester City, Portugal)
- T-22: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal)
- T-22: Phil Foden (Manchester City, England)
- T-22: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, England)
- 21: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, England)
- 20: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal)
- T-17: Dušan Vlahović (Juventus, Serbia)
- T-17: Luis Díaz (Liverpool, Colombia)
- T-17: Casemiro (Real Madrid, Brazil)
- 16: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)
- T-14: Rafael Leão (AC Milan, Portugal)
- T-14: Fabinho (Liverpool, Brazil)
- 13: Sébastien Haller (Ajax, Ivory Coast)
- 12: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, Algeria)
- 11: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur, South Korea)
- 10: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, Norway)
- 9: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid, Croatia)
- 8: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid, Brazil)
- 7: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)
- 6: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
- 5: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)
- 4: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland)
- 3: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)
- 2: Sadio Mané (Liverpool, Senegal)
- 1: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)
Women’s Ballon d’Or 2022 Winner
- 20: Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
- 19: Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona, Sweden)
- 18: Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit, United States)
- 17: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
- 16: Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona, Nigeria)
- 15: Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)
- 14: Selma Bacha (Lyon, France)
- 13: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave, United States)
- 12: Christiane Endler (Lyon, Chile)
- 11: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal, Netherlands)
- 10: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City, England)
- 9: Catarina Macario (Lyon, United States)
- 8: Wendie Renard (Lyon, France)
- 7: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon, Norway)
- 6: Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg, Germany)
- 5: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona, Spain)
- 4: Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg, Germany)
- 3: Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)
- 2: Beth Mead (Arsenal, England)
- 1: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)
Yashin Trophy 2022 Winner
- 10: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur, France)
- 9: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla, Morocco)
- 8: Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid, Slovenia)
- 7: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany)
- 6: Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany)
- 5: Mike Maignan (AC Milan, France)
- 4: Édouard Mendy (Chelsea, Senegal)
- 3: Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)
- 2: Alisson (Liverpool, Brazil)
- 1: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)
Kopa Trophy 2022 Winner
- 10: Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)
- 9: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund, Germany)
- 8: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, England)
- T-6: Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig, Croatia)
- T-6: Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax, Netherlands)
- 5: Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)
- 4: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, England)
- 3: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany)
- 2: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid, France)
- 1: Gavi (Barcelona, Spain)
Gerd Müller Trophy 2022 Winner
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland) won the 2022 award.
Club of the Year 2022 Winner
Manchester City won the Men’s Club of the Year award. This year’s award was given to the club with the most Ballon d’Or and Ballon d’Or Féminin nominations.
Sócrates Award 2022 Winner
Sadio Mané was given the first-ever Sócrates Award, an honor presented to the best humanitarian work by a footballer.