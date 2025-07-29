Chargers to Start Former Top Five Pick at Quarterback in Hall of Fame Game
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh announced that Trey Lance will start at quarterback for Los Angeles in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday in Canton, Ohio, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. As expected, the Chargers will rest the majority of their veteran starters as they open up the preseason against the Detroit Lions.
Per Popper, Harbaugh says that Lance will play into the third quarter before he is replaced by DJ Uiagalelei. Taylor Heinicke, the Chargers' backup last year, will serve as the emergency third quarterback.
The Chargers were selected as one of the two teams to compete in the Hall of Fame game in celebration of franchise legend Antonio Gates, who will be enshrined into the Hall on Saturday.
Lance, the former No. 3 pick by the 49ers in 2021, signed a one-year deal this offseason to serve as a backup to Justin Herbert with the Chargers. Though the 49ers traded multiple first-round picks to move up and acquire Lance, injuries derailed his opportunities there and Brock Purdy emerged as the team's franchise quarterback. The 49ers traded Lance to the Cowboys in 2023, where he has spent the previous two seasons primarily as the third-string quarterback.
In limited action last season including one start, Lance completed 61% of his passes for 266 yards and one interception.