Purdue Stock Report: 5 Boilermakers on the Rise After Week 1

When Purdue began sifting through the transfer portal after last season, Barry Odom zeroed in on players who could produce. It's only one game, but Friday night was an indication that the Boilermakers struck gold with a handful of guys.

Purdue defeated Indiana State 44-19 on Friday night in Ross-Ade Stadium. Several individuals stepped up for the Boilermakers, many of them new additions from the transfer portal.

Quarterback Ryan Browne deserves recognition after throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover in the win over the Sycamores. For now, though, he's not among the five stock risers after Week 1. Obviously, that could change with another strong performance next weekend against Wake Forest.

Many Boilermakers could have been included on this list, but I'm limiting it to five. Four of the biggest stock risers are transfers, and one is a true freshman.

Asaad Waseem, WR

Purdue's Asaad Waseem celebrates a first down. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats — 6 catches, 107 yards, 1 touchdown

Purdue has lacked a reliable target in its passing attack for two seasons. Browne has several more options this season than last, but Waseem appears to be the go-to guy, at least after one week. In his Boilermaker debut, Waseem had 107 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in Purdue's victory. All six of Waseem's receptions were 11 yards or longer. Not only is he a dependable pass-catcher, but he's also a playmaker in the passing attack.

Mister Clark, DB

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Mister Clark (6). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats — 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass break-up

Clark was all over the field for the Boilermakers in his first game. He ended the night with five tackles and an eight-yard sack. He also had a nice pass break-up to end an Indiana State drive in the first half. Early, Purdue's secondary struggled against the Sycamores' offense, surrendering a handful of explosive plays. Clark provided the Boilermakers with some stability in the secondary, but also caused some havoc in ISU's backfield.

Fame Ijeboi, RB

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) avoids a tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats — 11 carries, 87 rushing yards, 2 catches, 30 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Ijeboi wasted no time making a splash in his first game as a Boilermaker. Immediately out of the gate, the Minnesota transfer galloped for 30 yards on his first three carries of the game. He finished the contest with 117 total yards and a touchdown. His night would have been even better, but a 62-yard touchdown run was called back because of a hold. Ijeboi is a great weapon out of the backfield for Purdue and has an excellent combination of power and speed.

Don Saunders, DB

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Don Saunders (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats — 3 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 touchdown

Saunders received a lot of praise during fall camp, and he showed what he can do on Friday night. The defensive back recorded Purdue's first pick-six since the 2022 season and helped the Boilermakers win the turnover battle. Defensive coordinator Kevin Kane wants his players to create more takeaways this season, and Saunders is one guy who can help Purdue in that area.

Jacobo, Echeverria Lozano, K

Purdue Boilermakers kicker Jacobo Echeverria Lozano (92) prepares to kick a field goal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats — 3-of-3 field goal attempts (39-yard long), 5-of-5 PAT

Special teams coach James Shibest had hoped that the true freshman's first attempt would be a PAT. Instead, it was a 39-yard field goal on Purdue's opening possession. Lozano drilled it without any trouble. The freshman proceeded to make field goals from 25 and 23 yards out. He was also a perfect 5-of-5 on extra-point attempts. It was a positive start to Lozano's college career.

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