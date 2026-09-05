It's Been How Long?! Purdue Ends Multiple Droughts in Victory Over Indiana State

Everyone was aware of the ugliest streak Purdue carried into Friday night's season opener against Indiana State. The Boilermakers had lost their last 10 games, but snapped that dreadful skid with a 44-19 win over the Sycamores to start the 2026 campaign.

Purdue snapped a few other lengthy droughts during Friday night's victory at Ross-Ade Stadium. It was a positive way to start the season, even though the Boilermakers had a sluggish start to the evening.

Last Friday night win: Sept. 8, 2017

Purdue's Chauncey Magwood (left) and Asaad Waseem (right) celebrate after a touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nearly a decade has passed since Purdue last won a football game played on a Friday night. Until the Week 1 victory over Indiana State, the Boilers last won a Friday night game in 2017, defeating Ohio 44-21 in Jeff Brohm's first season in West Lafayette.

Purdue lost its last six Friday night games heading into this weekend's clash with Indiana State. Four of those losses had come since the 2023 campaign, losing games to Wisconsin (2023), Oregon (2024), Michigan State (2024) and Indiana (2025).

The Friday night problems returned to West Lafayette in the first half, as Purdue led 16-6 at halftime. But the Boilermakers turned things around in the second half and finally won their first Friday night game in nine years.

Last pick-six: Nov. 26, 2022

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers celebrate a pick-six. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue led Indiana State 37-6 after the third quarter, scoring 21 points in the first 15 minutes out of the locker room. The game had been sealed, but defensive back Don Saunders wanted to add some insurance.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Saunders intercepted a Brady Allen pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. It was Purdue's first pick-six since the Old Oaken Bucket Game in 2022. Cory Trice returned an interception for eight yards against Indiana, securing Purdue's spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a victory.

Creating turnovers was a problem for Purdue last season, especially in the secondary. The Boilermakers ended the year with just four interceptions, the lowest total in the Big Ten. Getting one early in the season and ending a four-year pick-six drought is a positive start to the season for the defense.

Last 500-yard offensive game: Oct. 12. 2024

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Antonio Harris (22) carries the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one may not be quite as surprising because of Purdue's struggles over the last two years. On Friday night, the Boilers amassed 523 yards of total offense. It was the first time the team has eclipsed that mark since the 2024 matchup against Illinois, a 50-49 loss.

Quarterback Ryan Browne threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns, completing 23-of-29 pass attempts. Running back Fame Ijeboi piled up 87 rushing yards and wide receiver Asaad Wasseem had 107 yards and a touchdown. Three other players — Jesse Watson, Xavier Townsend and George Burhenn — all had 40 receiving yards or more.

Purdue's offense sputtered in the first half, but the Boilermakers hit the gas in the third quarter, scoring on all three of their possessions.

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