Skip to main content
Purdue Transfer Safety Marvin Grant Announces Commitment to Kansas

Purdue Transfer Safety Marvin Grant Announces Commitment to Kansas

Marvin Grant started all 13 games at safety for Purdue football during the team's 2021 campaign. He registered 92 total tackles in three seasons on the field with the Boilermakers.

Marvin Grant started all 13 games at safety for Purdue football during the team's 2021 campaign. He registered 92 total tackles in three seasons on the field with the Boilermakers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue safety Marvin Grant announced Thursday he is headed to Kansas after entering the transfer portal on May 2. The former four-star recruit out of Martin Luther King High School in Detroit appeared in 19 games during his three seasons with the Boilermakers.

During the 2021 college football season, Grant registered a combined 76 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, while also generating three pass deflections and a forced fumble while starting in all 13 games at safety for Purdue. 

Grant joined the Boilermakers as part of the program's 2019 recruiting class following a 12-2 senior season and a Michigan Division 3 state championship. As a freshman, he appeared in three games and recorded a pair of tackles.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During the 2020 season, as a sophomore, Grant played in four games and registered 14 total tackles, including three for loss, while forcing two fumbles. At the end of the year, he was named an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Last season, Kansas finished last in the Big 12 standings after posting a 2-10 overall record, which included a 1-8 mark in the conference. 

  • GEORGE KARLAFTIS SELECTED BY CHIEFS: Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was taken with the 30th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He is the program's first opening-round selection since Ryan Kerrigan in 2011. CLICK HERE
  • DAVID BELL SELECTED BY BROWNS: David Bell was the second Purdue player off the board when he was selected in the third round by the Cleveland Browns with the 99th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 2021 Big Ten Receiver of the Year. CLICK HERE
  • ZANDER HORVATH SELECTED BY CHARGERS: Purdue back Zander Horvath was the third member of the program's 2022 NFL Draft class, joining former teammates George Karlaftis and David Bell after being taken with the 260th overall selection by the Los Angeles Chargers. CLICK HERE

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter and Facebook

Eric Hunter Jr. against Indiana
Basketball

Purdue Transfer Eric Hunter Jr. Announces Commitment to Butler

By D.J. FezlerMay 6, 2022
Marvin Grant Purdue
Football

Purdue Football Safety Marvin Grant Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

By D.J. FezlerMay 2, 2022
Jaylan Alexander vs Wisconsin
Football

Jaylan Alexander, DaMarcus Mitchell Sign as Undrafted Free Agents Following 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. FezlerMay 1, 2022
Zander Horvath vs Nebraska
Football

Purdue Fullback Zander Horvath Selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. FezlerMay 1, 2022
Jake Ferguson Wisconsin Tight End
Football

Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. FezlerApr 30, 2022
Arnold Ebiketie nfl draft
Football

Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. FezlerApr 29, 2022
David Bell Camo Helmet
Football

Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Selected in the Third Round by the Cleveland Browns

By D.J. FezlerApr 29, 2022
Aidan Hutchinson Michigan
Football

Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players During Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. FezlerApr 28, 2022