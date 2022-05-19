Purdue Transfer Safety Marvin Grant Announces Commitment to Kansas

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue safety Marvin Grant announced Thursday he is headed to Kansas after entering the transfer portal on May 2. The former four-star recruit out of Martin Luther King High School in Detroit appeared in 19 games during his three seasons with the Boilermakers.

During the 2021 college football season, Grant registered a combined 76 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, while also generating three pass deflections and a forced fumble while starting in all 13 games at safety for Purdue.

Grant joined the Boilermakers as part of the program's 2019 recruiting class following a 12-2 senior season and a Michigan Division 3 state championship. As a freshman, he appeared in three games and recorded a pair of tackles.

During the 2020 season, as a sophomore, Grant played in four games and registered 14 total tackles, including three for loss, while forcing two fumbles. At the end of the year, he was named an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Last season, Kansas finished last in the Big 12 standings after posting a 2-10 overall record, which included a 1-8 mark in the conference.

GEORGE KARLAFTIS SELECTED BY CHIEFS: Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was taken with the 30th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He is the program's first opening-round selection since Ryan Kerrigan in 2011. CLICK HERE

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was taken with the 30th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He is the program's first opening-round selection since Ryan Kerrigan in 2011. DAVID BELL SELECTED BY BROWNS: David Bell was the second Purdue player off the board when he was selected in the third round by the Cleveland Browns with the 99th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 2021 Big Ten Receiver of the Year. CLICK HERE

David Bell was the second Purdue player off the board when he was selected in the third round by the Cleveland Browns with the 99th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 2021 Big Ten Receiver of the Year. ZANDER HORVATH SELECTED BY CHARGERS: Purdue back Zander Horvath was the third member of the program's 2022 NFL Draft class, joining former teammates George Karlaftis and David Bell after being taken with the 260th overall selection by the Los Angeles Chargers. CLICK HERE

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter and Facebook