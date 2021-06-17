Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

Purdue Football's George Karlaftis Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

As George Karlaftis enters his junior season at Purdue, he's receiving recognition by being named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. He appeared in just three games for the Boilermakers last season, but recorded 54 tackles as a freshman in 2019.
Author:
Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis was named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, the first watch list for the 2021 season. He is one of eight Big Ten defenders nominated for the trophy among a group of 42 total players. 

“College defensive players are nominated to the Watch List based on the IMPACT on their teams on an off the field,” the website states. “IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The 42 represents Ronnie Lott’s number during his legendary career.”

Last year, Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher won the award. He was the fourth player from the Big Ten to win the award since 2015, including Penn State’s Carl Nassib in 2015, Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers in 2016 and Iowa’s Josey Jewell in 2017.

Karlaftis appeared in just three games for the Boilermakers last season, and he compiled four total tackles and two sacks. Despite seeing limited time on the field, he managed to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors and was an Academic All-Big Ten selection. 

As a freshman, Karlaftis started all 12 games while recording 54 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and one interception. His stellar season earned him first-team Associated Press Freshman All-American honors while also being named second-team All-Big Ten.

Here is the list of all the candidates from the Big Ten: 

  • Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa
  • Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
  • JoJo Domann, Nebraska
  • Brandon Joseph, Northwestern
  • Zach Harrison, Ohio State
  • PJ Mustipher, Penn State
  • George Karlaftis, Purdue
  • Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

Related Stories

  • BROHM ANNOUNCES DEFENSIVE STAFF STRUCTURE: The Purdue football program will have three co-defensive coordinators for the 2021 season. Coach Jeff Brohm announced the full structure of the defensive staff Wednesday and confirmed that Brad Lambert will be the play-caller. CLICK HERE 
  • PURDUE TRIO EARNS ACADEMIC HONOR: Purdue football's George Karlaftis, Rondale Moore and Brennan Thienemen were honored as first-team Academic All-District 5. CLICK HERE 

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

George Karlaftis Purdue 2
Football

Purdue Football's George Karlaftis Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Zach Edey Canada Tryout
Basketball

Purdue Basketball's Zach Edey Invited to Canada National Team Tryouts

Trey Kaufman-Renn 2
Basketball

Purdue Recruits Land on the Final 2021 SI99 Boys Basketball Rankings

Purdue Baseball Fails to Capitalize with Runners on Base in 5-1 Loss to Ohio State
Baseball

Purdue Baseball Senior Ben Nisle Named Midwest All-Region Outfielder

Jeff Brohm
Football

Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Announces Structure for his Defensive Staff

USATSI_15682919_168388303_lowres
Basketball

ESPN's Joe Lunardi Ranks Purdue Basketball a No. 2 Seed in Most Recent 2022 Bracketology

Camden Heide
Basketball

Wayzata Forward Camden Heide Commits to Purdue Basketball Program

Illinois Memorial Stadium
Football

Big Ten Daily: Kickoff Time Announced for NCAA Season Opener Between Illinois, Nebraska

David Boudia4
Other Sports

Incoming Purdue Diver Tyler Downs Qualifies for Olympics in 3-Meter, David Boudia Falls Short