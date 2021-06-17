Purdue Football's George Karlaftis Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

As George Karlaftis enters his junior season at Purdue, he's receiving recognition by being named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. He appeared in just three games for the Boilermakers last season, but recorded 54 tackles as a freshman in 2019.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis was named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, the first watch list for the 2021 season. He is one of eight Big Ten defenders nominated for the trophy among a group of 42 total players.

“College defensive players are nominated to the Watch List based on the IMPACT on their teams on an off the field,” the website states. “IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The 42 represents Ronnie Lott’s number during his legendary career.”

Last year, Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher won the award. He was the fourth player from the Big Ten to win the award since 2015, including Penn State’s Carl Nassib in 2015, Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers in 2016 and Iowa’s Josey Jewell in 2017.

Karlaftis appeared in just three games for the Boilermakers last season, and he compiled four total tackles and two sacks. Despite seeing limited time on the field, he managed to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors and was an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

As a freshman, Karlaftis started all 12 games while recording 54 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and one interception. His stellar season earned him first-team Associated Press Freshman All-American honors while also being named second-team All-Big Ten.

Here is the list of all the candidates from the Big Ten:

Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

JoJo Domann, Nebraska

Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

Zach Harrison, Ohio State

PJ Mustipher, Penn State

George Karlaftis, Purdue

Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

BROHM ANNOUNCES DEFENSIVE STAFF STRUCTURE: The Purdue football program will have three co-defensive coordinators for the 2021 season. Coach Jeff Brohm announced the full structure of the defensive staff Wednesday and confirmed that Brad Lambert will be the play-caller. CLICK HERE

Purdue football's George Karlaftis, Rondale Moore and Brennan Thienemen were honored as first-team Academic All-District 5.

