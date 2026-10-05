Purdue Kicker Takes Home Big Ten Honor After Huge Performance vs. Illinois

You could make the argument that, through five games, one of Purdue's most consistent players has been kicker Jacobo Echeverria Lozano. That didn't change on Saturday, as the true freshman pulled through in some important moments, helping the Boilermakers to a 24-17 victory over Illinois in Champaign.

Echeverria Lozano connected on three field goal attempts on Saturday and, as a result, was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. It's the first time a Boilermaker has earned the honor since Sept. 8, 2025, when ex-Purdue kicker Spencer Porath received the award.

The true freshman connected on some important kicks early in Saturday's contest. The Boilermakers drove down the field on their first two possessions, but stalled inside the red zone. Purdue called on Echeverria Lozano, who knocked in attempts from 30 yards and 34 yards out. He also connected on his lone PAT attempt, helping his team to a 13-7 lead at halftime.

Echeverria Lozano was called into action on Purdue's first drive of the second half, a 13-play, 74-yard drive that ended at the Illinois 15-yard line. He made a 33-yard attempt to put the Boilers ahead by two scores.

At the end of the game, Echeverria Lozano accounted for 10 of Purdue's 24 points in the victory.

A kicker who is coming through for Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers place kicker Jacobo Echeverria Lozano (92) kicks a field goal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Echeverria Lozano battled Seth Turner in fall camp for the starting job, ultimately winning the duties as the team's field goal kicker. Turner remains the kickoff specialist for the Boilermakers.

The freshman has delivered in every game so far for Purdue, missing just one field goal attempt and connecting on all 15 PAT tries through the first five games.

Echeverria Lozano has made 11-of-12 field goal kicks this season. He is 5-of-5 from 20-29 yards and 5-of-5 in the 30-39-yard range. He is 1-of-2 from 40-49 yards, with a season-long of 47 yards. His lone miss was a 49-yarder against Wake Forest.

Although Purdue would love to score more touchdowns in these games — especially now that Big Ten play is in full force — but having a reliable leg on the sideline has been a true asset.

Purdue will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 10, against Minnesota. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Big Ten Network.

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