Purdue Gets Late Kickoff Slot for Matchup vs. Minnesota in Week 6

Purdue officially has a kickoff time for its Week 6 clash against Minnesota at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers and Golden Gophers will play under the lights in West Lafayette on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Kickoff for the Purdue-Minnesota game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and it will air on Big Ten Network. It will be the third time the Boilermakers have played a night game this season, and the second at home.

The Boilers also played Indiana State under the lights on Friday, Sept. 4, to open the college football season. On Sept. 19, Purdue traveled to UCLA for an 11 p.m. ET kickoff against the Bruins.

It also means that Purdue will be playing night games in back-to-back weeks. On Friday, Oct. 16, Barry Odom's team will welcome Washington to town for a Friday night showdown with the Huskies. That game is also scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Purdue currently sits at 1-3 on the season and is 0-1 in Big Ten play. The Boilers travel to Illinois this week for a rivalry game in Champaign. Minnesota is 3-1 and 1-0 in the conference after a big road win over Washington. The Gophers host Michigan this weekend.

History of Purdue vs. Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm. | USA TODAY Sports

The Boilermakers and Golden Gophers have played 80 times in their history, with Minnesota owning a 42-35-3 advantage. The last six games have been highly competitive, with four getting decided by a touchdown or less.

Last season, Purdue nearly picked up a Big Ten win over Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Boilermakers jumped out to an early 10-0 lead and led 20-13 in the fourth quarter before PJ Fleck's team scored two touchdowns in the span of seven seconds to take a 27-20 lead with less than eight minutes to play.

That proved to be enough to win the game for Minnesota, beating Purdue for the first time since the 2021 campaign.

Purdue posted a 20-10 win over the Gophers in 2022 and won 49-30 during the 2023 season. Since Fleck took over in Minneapolis, he has posted a 5-3 record against the Boilermakers.

Minnesota's last win at Ross-Ade Stadium came during the 2021 season, a year in which the Boilers won nine games and narrowly missed out on the Big Ten Championship Game. The Gophers won that game 20-13.

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