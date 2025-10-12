Everything Barry Odom Said After Purdue's 27-20 Loss to Minnesota
Purdue swallowed another tough pill on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Despite the Boilermakers outgaining the Golden Gophers 456-262 in total yardage, they lost 27-20. It was the team's fourth straight defeat.
Critical turnovers and ill-timed penalties were too much to overcome, resulting in a Minnesota win. After the game, Purdue coach Barry Odom spoke with reporters to talk about the loss.
Here's everything Odom said after the game.
On if Purdue got in its own way too much ...
Odom: "I want to give Minnesota credit; they made crucial plays in crucial situations to win the game. We did not. We get third-down stops on defense, and you have facemask [penalties] two different times. Would have been off the field.
"And then, obviously, the turnovers. We're not going to be good enough ... minus-two in the turnover margin, plus penalties in crucial situations, it's going to be hard to win games, especially in this conference.
"Disappointing, very frustrated with that. We improved in a lot of areas, but it does not matter. You win or you lose, and we lost."
On Minnesota scoring multiple times off of turnovers ...
Odom: "Turnovers are never good, especially in that situation. I did think the response coming out of halftime, we kick off, and then we get a three-and-out was good. Those middle eight minutes of the game, how important those are to play winning ball.
"We're just not good enough to turn the ball over and win if we don't get any back. We're not good enough to get off the field on third down and then extend the drive because of penalties. That's hard to say out loud, but it's the truth."
On if this is one Purdue let get away ...
Odom: "Yeah, I mean, we lost. You turn the ball over, and have crucial penalties on third downs, and they executed. They won the game. We got beat. I got beat. We lost."
On Drake Lindsey converting a 4th-and-2 with his legs ...
Odom: "He made a big play. We were in position and they executed and we didn't."
On calling the halfback pass in the first half ...
Odom: "Just like any other deceptive play that we've called — the look was there, call it, run it. Even after we snapped the ball, it was wide open, but [Devin Mockobee] didn't lead him in the right direction. Unfortunate."
On if there's a common denominator with the increase in penalties ...
Odom: "Yeah, it's too many. The two that are sticking out in my mind and will forever be, the two third downs and a facemask on the quarterback. We were tackling high; you have got to go lower, especially on a big quarterback. Anything around the head or neck area, they're going to call. It certainly was. I'm not disputing the call.
"I think there is some fundamental teaching that goes along with that. There's an understanding that you get free, past the blocker and have a chance to get the quarterback down, somehow, some way. We have to sink our hips in the tackling in those situations, and we didn't tonight. That's bad ball."
On the holding penalty inside the red zone ...
Odom: "Yeah, they're crucial, right? And they're all magnified in those situations — either third down or in the red area. We're not good enough to do those things and win games. Until I get it fixed, we're going to walk in here and it's going to be, 'Man, we did some good things, but we got beat.' We have a long way to go."
On what Purdue can build on ...
Odom: "When you play with great effort and you give yourself an opportunity to win games, the margin of error and how slim it is, we understand how important every rep in practice is. Those habits will continue to show up on game day.
"A lot of lessons out there. The opportunity to learn from those and correct them and fix them, we've got six short days to get it right before we go into Northwestern and play a team that beat Penn State."
