Purdue Initial Availability Report vs. Illinois — Who's In, Who's Out?

Purdue will be without a few key players again on Saturday against Illinois. A couple of others are listed as "questionable" as the Boilermakers make the trek to Champaign for a Week 5 rivalry clash.

Defensive back Mister Clark and offensive lineman Joey Tanona remain out for this week's game against Illinois. Clark played in Purdue's season opener against Indiana State but has not played since.

Tanona suffered an ankle injury during fall camp and has not played yet in the 2026 season. He was expected to be the starting left tackle for the Boilermakers, but the preseason injury has kept the veteran lineman sidelined for longer than expected.

Another offensive lineman, Jude McCoskey, is listed as "questionable" for Saturday's game in Champaign. He has played in and started all four games for the Boilermakers this season at right tackle.

Defensive end Elo Modozie is also considered questionable for this weekend's game. The Georgia transfer appeared in the first two games for the Boilermakers but has not recorded any stats. He did not play against UCLA or Notre Dame.

Freshman defensive back Raderrion Daniels and tight end Kylan Fox are both out, as well. They are expected to miss the entire 2026 season with knee injuries.

The availability reports will be updated each day until Saturday. The final report will be provided hours before Purdue and Illinois square off at Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff between Purdue and Illinois is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Mister Clark (6). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out

DB Raderrion Daniels

TE Kylan Fox

OL Joey Tanona

DB Mister Clark

Questionable

OL Jude McCoskey

DE Elo Modozie

What about Illinois' injury report?

Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Kaden Feagin (83). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue is in pretty good shape from an injury perspective, although being without Clark, Tanona and potentially McCoskey would be significant for the Boilermakers. Illinois had several players listed on this week's availability report.

Four Fighting Illini are listed as out, two more are "doubtful" and three are considered "questionable." Five are listed on the availability report, but are considered "probable" for Saturday's game. Here's the complete rundown.

Out

WR Alex Perry

LB Jack Paris

OL TJ McMillen

TE BJ Thurman

Doubtful

LB Jacob Alexander

OL Champ Smith

Questionable

WR Jayshon Platt

OL Dezmond Schuster

TE Kaden Feagin

Probable

LB Daniel Brown

DB Tanner Heckel

OL Maika Matelau

OL Brandon Henderson

DL Darrell Prater

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