Purdue Initial Availability Report vs. Illinois — Who's In, Who's Out?
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Purdue will be without a few key players again on Saturday against Illinois. A couple of others are listed as "questionable" as the Boilermakers make the trek to Champaign for a Week 5 rivalry clash.
Defensive back Mister Clark and offensive lineman Joey Tanona remain out for this week's game against Illinois. Clark played in Purdue's season opener against Indiana State but has not played since.
Tanona suffered an ankle injury during fall camp and has not played yet in the 2026 season. He was expected to be the starting left tackle for the Boilermakers, but the preseason injury has kept the veteran lineman sidelined for longer than expected.
Another offensive lineman, Jude McCoskey, is listed as "questionable" for Saturday's game in Champaign. He has played in and started all four games for the Boilermakers this season at right tackle.
Defensive end Elo Modozie is also considered questionable for this weekend's game. The Georgia transfer appeared in the first two games for the Boilermakers but has not recorded any stats. He did not play against UCLA or Notre Dame.
Freshman defensive back Raderrion Daniels and tight end Kylan Fox are both out, as well. They are expected to miss the entire 2026 season with knee injuries.
The availability reports will be updated each day until Saturday. The final report will be provided hours before Purdue and Illinois square off at Memorial Stadium.
Kickoff between Purdue and Illinois is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.
Out
- DB Raderrion Daniels
- TE Kylan Fox
- OL Joey Tanona
- DB Mister Clark
Questionable
- OL Jude McCoskey
- DE Elo Modozie
What about Illinois' injury report?
Purdue is in pretty good shape from an injury perspective, although being without Clark, Tanona and potentially McCoskey would be significant for the Boilermakers. Illinois had several players listed on this week's availability report.
Four Fighting Illini are listed as out, two more are "doubtful" and three are considered "questionable." Five are listed on the availability report, but are considered "probable" for Saturday's game. Here's the complete rundown.
Out
- WR Alex Perry
- LB Jack Paris
- OL TJ McMillen
- TE BJ Thurman
Doubtful
- LB Jacob Alexander
- OL Champ Smith
Questionable
- WR Jayshon Platt
- OL Dezmond Schuster
- TE Kaden Feagin
Probable
- LB Daniel Brown
- DB Tanner Heckel
- OL Maika Matelau
- OL Brandon Henderson
- DL Darrell Prater
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Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin