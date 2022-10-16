Purdue Lands Just Outside Top 25 in Latest Associated Press College Football Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a 43-37 win over Nebraska on Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue is riding a four-game winning streak for the first time since the 2018 season.

After improving to 5-2 on the year and 3-1 in Big Ten play, the Boilermakers pulled in 95 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 College Football poll, the most among teams that didn't crack the national rankings on Sunday.

Despite the one-score final, the team never trailed the Cornhuskers. Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns to go along with an interception on the opening drive of the game. Redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee was dominant on the ground, piling up 178 yards rushing and a touchdown on 30 attempts.

The Big Ten had four programs inside the top 25, topped by No. 2 Ohio State and its 17 first-place votes. Michigan remained undefeated with a dominant 41-17 win over Penn State to move to No. 4 in the country as the Nittany Lions dropped to No. 16.

Illinois, after a loss to Indiana in the second week of the season, has won its last five matchups. The Fighting Illini are ranked No. 18 following their 6-1 start and sit atop the Big Ten West alongside Purdue.

Maryland and Minnesota were the only other league programs to garner votes in this week's rankings.

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll following Week 7, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Georgia (7-0) Ohio State (6-0) Tennessee (6-0) Michigan (7-0) Clemson (7-0) Alabama (6-1) Ole Miss (7-0) TCU (6-0) UCLA (6-0) Oregon (5-1) Oklahoma State (5-1) USC (6-1) Wake Forest (5-1) Syracuse (6-0) Utah (5-2) Penn State (5-1) Kansas State (5-1) Illinois (6-1) Kentucky (5-2) Texas (5-2) Cincinnati (5-1) North Carolina (6-1) North Carolina State (5-2) Mississippi State (5-2) Tulane (6-1)

Others receiving votes:

Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1