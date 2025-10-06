Injury Updates Provided on Purdue's Tony Grimes, Jalen St. John Ahead of Minnesota
Purdue coach Barry Odom provided some positive updates on the injury front during his press conference on Monday. Defensive back Tony Grimes and offensive lineman Jalen St. John are trending in the right direction as the Boilermakers prepare for a road trip to Minnesota this weekend.
Grimes, who started in each of Purdue's first four games, missed Saturday's game against Illinois due to an injury. In those games, the senior defensive back has tallied nine tackles.
"He practiced today," Odom said on Monday. "As long as he's able to go practice tomorrow, I would say he'd be ready to participate."
Purdue missed Grimes' presence in the secondary against Illinois on Saturday, as the Boilermakers surrendered eight explosive plays for 300 yards. That was a major factor in the 43-27 loss to the 22nd-ranked Fighting Illini.
Additionally, St. John exited Saturday's game with an injury, a big blow to Purdue's offensive line. Odom acknowledged that he still doesn't know much at this time, but should have a better understanding of the lineman's status on Tuesday.
"He was limited today for any work that we did. We'll know a lot more tomorrow," Odom said. "I do think Jalen is a fast healer, based on what I've seen before. Hopefully, get some extended work in tomorrow and see where he's at."
St. John has been an anchor along the front lines for the Boilermakers this season. He has started each of Purdue's first five games of the 2025 campaign.
Purdue enters Saturday's game against Minnesota with a 2-3 record, hoping to notch its first Big Ten victory of the season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
Scherer speaks on Grimes' absence
Grimes is considered one of Purdue's leaders in the secondary this season. His absence certainly seemed to leave a void, as the Boilermakers surrendered numerous big plays through the air to Illinois on Saturday.
Defensive coordinator Mike Scherer said it would have been nice to have Grimes on the field against the Fighting Illini, but other guys needed to step up and make plays on Saturday.
"We'd like to have everybody, but I have belief in all of our players," Scherer said. "I'd love to have Tony out there. Would it have helped? Maybe, maybe not. I couldn't tell you. I have a belief in everybody and a belief that everybody can communicate."
Grimes has played in 54 career games, and has remained relatively healthy throughout his career. He missed the entire 2023 campaign due to injury, but has only missed four games across the other five seasons in college football.
