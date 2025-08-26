Purdue OC Josh Henson Talks Offensive Philosophy, Scripting Plays
Josh Henson isn't going to give away Purdue's playbook, but the new offensive coordinator in West Lafayette didn't have any trouble sharing his philosophy when it comes to game day.
Meeting with reporters ahead of Saturday's season opener against Ball State, Henson was asked about his philosophy when it comes to scripting plays. Yes, he does play out scenarios in his mind, but he says things can change pretty quickly, which can alter most of your plans throughout the course of a game.
"I'm always going to build series and scripts in my mind of how I would like for the game to set out, but the game changes all the time," Henson said. "You have to adjust, and you have to get to your plays or your designs for the situation you're in. Any game I've ever called, you hope that it goes a certain way — maybe 30% of them do — and then you've got to be ready to adjust. That's what we get paid to do."
Scripting plays, especially early in a game, isn't a new concept. Staffs will often piece together a script for the opening possession, but that doesn't mean it's followed from start to finish.
Henson says he does plan out the first 10 to 15 plays of the game, but he also has no trouble scrapping the script if the game lends itself to changes.
"Yes and no. I know that's a cop out," Henson said. "I do script plays, but I don't necessarily stick to that script. If I'm feeling something or I'm seeing something that's different, I'm going to adjust right off the bat.
The first game of a season can be tricky, too, especially with 82 new faces on the roster. Although he's worked with the offense in spring and through fall camp, he's still learning personnel and trying to figure out the best plan that puts Purdue in position to win football games.
Henson calling games from the press box
Fans at Ross-Ade Stadium won't see Henson on the sidelines in Saturday's opener against Ball State. That's because he'll be in the press box calling plays, a place he feels most comfortable on game day.
Although some like to be in the action and feel the emotion on the sideline, Henson says he prefers to calm of the press box, giving him the ability to think logically during the game.
"I like to be able to see everything from upstairs, I like the calmness of the box," Henson said. "I always felt like I operated the best and made the best decisions when I was removing my emotions as best I could from the game."
Related stories on Purdue football
TONY GRIMES TALKS PURDUE DEFENSIVE MENTALITY: New Purdue defensive back Tony Grimes says the Boilermakers will have a "hit and run" mentality when it comes to playing defense. CLICK HERE
MOCKOBEE WITH SOMETHING TO PROVE: Devin Mockobee says he's entering his senior season at Purdue with a chip on his shoulder as the Boilermakers hope to get back on the winning track. CLICK HERE
UPDATE ON PURDUE WR MORRISSETTE: De'Nylon Morrissette finished the 2024 season with 11 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns at Purdue. His status is in question for Saturday's opener against Ball State. CLICK HERE