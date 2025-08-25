Status Update Provided on Purdue Wide Receiver De'Nylon Morrissette
The status for Purdue receiver De'Nylon Morrissette for Saturday's game against Ball State (noon ET, Big Ten Network) remains up in the air, although coach Barry Odom did provide some clarity on the situation on Monday.
Odom said that, if an injury report was required "right now" for Saturday's game, Morrissette would not be available for the Boilermakers. However, that could change over the next few days.
"If we were sitting here today, for Game 1, he would be listed 'out.' That's going to change for next week. I don't know what that timetable will look like," Odom told reporters Monday. "In fairness of the game and the rules, right now he would be listed as 'out.'"
Morrissette is expected to have a key role in Purdue's offense this coming season. Last year, he appeared in 11 games for the Boilermakers, totaling 11 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He caught one touchdown pass against Indiana State and another against Notre Dame.
In an effort to protect his players, Odom has been reluctant to provide injury news on members of his team. While there's a chance Morrissette misses the season opener on Saturday, he does expect the receiver to return to the field soon.
"I think he's going to be a fast healer, but I don't know what the timeframe will be," Odom said. "I never want to list a guy out unless I am absolutely certain, because people heal differently, respond to different treatments."
A depth chart and injury report was not provided on Monday when Odom spoke with reporters.
