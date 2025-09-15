Purdue Punter Jack McCallister Earns More National Recognition After Week 3
Purdue punter Jack McCallister is receiving a lot of attention early in the 2025 campaign. For the second time this season, the Boilermaker specialist has been named to the Ray Guy Award's "Ray's 8" for his performance on the gridiron.
McCallister punted three times in Purdue's 33-17 loss to USC at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. He averaged an impressive 54.3 yards per punt and pinned the Trojans inside their own 20-yard line twice. He also had a long of 68 yards, the longest punt of Week 3.
With McCallister receiving recognition in Week 3, it means that he has been named to "Ray's 8" every game he has stepped on the field.
McCallister was named to "Ray's 8" following Purdue's 31-0 victory over Ball State to open the season. He punted three times in that contest, as well, averaging 50.3 yards per boot. All three kicks landed inside the Cardinals' 20-yard line.
In Purdue's 34-17 win over Southern Illinois in Week 2, McCallister never punted.
McCallister has appeared in two games for the Boilermakers and has punted six times for a total of 314 yards. He's averaging 52.3 yards per punt and has pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line five times.
The other seven punters included on the Ray Guy Award's "Ray's 8" this week included Aidan Laros (Kentucky), Angus Davies (Tulsa), Brett Thorson (Georgia), Dylan Joyce (Miami), Jack Bouwmeester (Texas), Keelan Crimmins (Illinois), and Luke Freer (Air Force).
The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to the top punter in college football.
