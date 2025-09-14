Opening Spread for Purdue vs. Notre Dame Released, Boilers Major Underdog Again
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For a second straight week, Purdue has opened as a major underdog.
Notre Dame has opened as a hefty 26.5-point favorite for Saturday's game against Purdue, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The spread comes after Purdue dropped a 33-17 contest to USC, falling to 2-1 on the season. The Fighting Irish were defeated by Texas A&M 41-40, dropping to 0-2.
This marks the second straight week in which Purdue has been a massive underdog. Last week, the Boilermakers opened as 23.5-point underdogs to USC. The line eventually dropped to 20.5 in favor of the Trojans.
Clearly, Purdue's 1-11 record last year is still fresh in the minds of those in the betting world. Although the Boilers fell short in their Big Ten opener to USC, the game was much more competitive, with Purdue having multiple opportunities to pull off an upset.
Coach Barry Odom already had some motivation for his team after it suffered its first loss. This should add even more fuel to the fire as Purdue prepares for the road trip to South Bend this weekend.
Kickoff between Purdue and Notre Dame is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium. The game will air on NBC/Peacock.
Notre Dame had no trouble with Purdue last season
Another reason why Notre Dame might be such a heavy favorite entering Saturday's game is because of last year's result in West Lafayette. The Fighting Irish had no troubles with the Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium, posting a dominant 66-7 win.
Notre Dame has also won nine straight games in the series, with Purdue's last win coming on Sept. 29, 2007. Six of those victories for the Fighting Irish have been by 10 points or more.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE FANS WILL LOVE BARRY ODOM QUOTE: Purdue suffered its first loss Saturday, falling 33-17 to USC. Although the Boilers were disappointed, coach Barry Odom offered an encouraging comment. CLICK HERE
TURNOVERS COSTLY FOR PURDUE: Purdue had opportunities in Saturday's game against USC, but three interceptions at critical times were too much to overcome. CLICK HERE
RYAN BROWNE'S RIDICULOUS TOUCHDOWN: A disaster turned into a touchdown for Purdue in Saturday's game against USC. Quarterback Ryan Browne was the one who made the ridiculous play. CLICK HERE