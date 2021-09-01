Purdue Quarterback Jack Plummer Showing Confidence Ahead of Season Opener

Jack Plummer will make the first season-opening start of his career for Purdue football against Oregon State. His experience and confidence helped him earn the starting quarterback spot during fall camp.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior quarterback Jack Plummer has started nine games for the Boilermakers in the last two seasons, but never a season opener. He's always been tasked with filling someone's shoes due to injuries.

There won't be any waiting for Plummer as Purdue takes the field Saturday against Oregon State. After winning the starting quarterback job during fall camp, he's ready to lead the team right from the get-go.

Plummer has come a long way since his first career start back in 2019.

"I think confidence wise, he's totally different. He's played some ball now. He knows what it feels like. He's become more of a leader more vocal, very sure of himself," Purdue quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm said. "He knows the offense like a coach. So he's very certain when he's out there and guys can ask him questions and look to him and know that he'll have the answer."

When Elijah Sindelar went down with a concussion in 2019, Plummer's first start came against TCU — and it wasn't all that pretty.

Plummer finished the game completing 13 of his 29 passes for 181 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. But he steadily gained more experience until he was lost for the year with an injury.

That experience is paying off in his fourth season with the program. Purdue looks toward all its quarterbacks for leadership, and the whole group has earned the respect of their teammates.

But Plummer has taken the extra step. He needed to, especially when it came to separating himself for the starting job.

Plummer ended last season as the starter while throwing for 938 yards and eight touchdowns in three games. It was evident that he carried that success into fall camp.

"Jack came out and just threw with confidence," redshirt fifth-year senior wide receiver Jackson Anthrop said of Plummer. "He just came out there and had fun. There's been some times where he might feel down a little bit. But this camp and throughout the last couple of weeks, he's just going out there throwing, getting excited, pumping guys up — and that's what you want to see."

Surely it was disappointing for fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell and senior Austin Burton not to earn the nod. However, as soon as O'Connell learned Plummer was going to be the starter, he sent a congratulatory text.

An act like that speaks to the type of people Purdue has at the quarterback position. They've created a support system within the room, and the players are looking to help the team win in any way they can.

"We all got each other's back," Plummer said. "I feel like that's what it would have been like no matter who won the job. We would always support who's out there. So, it's good to see that between the quarterbacks. Someone's having a down day, they're trying to pick each other up."

Now, as Purdue gears up for its first game of the 2021 college football season, all eyes have turned to Plummer. But he's ready for the challenge and excited to step onto the field inside Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.

And he's not looking to stop there.

"Knowing that you're the number one guy, I think it gives you a little bit more confidence," Plummer said. "It makes you feel better about yourself. But at the same time, I can't ease up on the gas pedal still."

Stories Related to Purdue Football

JEFF BROHM SAYS PROGRAM LIKELY 95% VACCINATED: Coach Jeff Brohm said during his Monday press conference that the Purdue football program is about 95% vaccinated or more. The team was pushing for a 90% vaccination rate by the end of July. CLICK HERE

Coach Jeff Brohm said during his Monday press conference that the Purdue football program is about 95% vaccinated or more. The team was pushing for a 90% vaccination rate by the end of July. OREGON STATE STARTING QUARTERBACK: Colorado transfer Sam Noyer, a sixth-year senior, was named the starting quarterback for Oregon State on Monday. Purdue opens the season against the Beavers on Saturday starting 7 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE

Colorado transfer Sam Noyer, a sixth-year senior, was named the starting quarterback for Oregon State on Monday. Purdue opens the season against the Beavers on Saturday starting 7 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. TAKEAWAYS FROM JEFF BROHM PRESS CONFERENCE: Jeff Brohm met with the local media to discuss Purdue football's season opener against Oregon State. Here are some of the key takeaways from the press conference, including what to expect from the Beavers come Saturday night. CLICK HERE

Jeff Brohm met with the local media to discuss Purdue football's season opener against Oregon State. Here are some of the key takeaways from the press conference, including what to expect from the Beavers come Saturday night. JEFF BROHM PRESS CONFERENCE VIDEO: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's season opener against Oregon State on Saturday. Here are the highlights from what he had to say, and what we should expect from the Boilermakers to start the season. CLICK HERE

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's season opener against Oregon State on Saturday. Here are the highlights from what he had to say, and what we should expect from the Boilermakers to start the season. GEORGE KARLAFTIS NO. 11 NFL DRAFT PROSPECT: Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis posted 54 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a freshman in 2019. Despite appearing in just three games last year, he is one of the top NFL Draft prospects for the upcoming season. CLICK HERE

Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis posted 54 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a freshman in 2019. Despite appearing in just three games last year, he is one of the top NFL Draft prospects for the upcoming season. DAMARCUS MITCHELL FUELED BY OPPORTUNITY: DaMarcus Mitchell's father never had the chance to play college football, but the person that introduced him to the sport will be in the stands cheering for him at every Purdue home game. CLICK HERE

DaMarcus Mitchell's father never had the chance to play college football, but the person that introduced him to the sport will be in the stands cheering for him at every Purdue home game. JACK PLUMMER NAMED STARTING QB: Jack Plummer has appeared in 10 games for Purdue over the last two seasons. In his career, he's totalled 2,541 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He earned the starting nod over Aidan O'Connell and Austin Burton. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!