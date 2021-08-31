Jeff Brohm Says Purdue Football Program Vaccination Rate is 'Probably 95% or Above'

Coach Jeff Brohm said during his Monday press conference that the Purdue football program is about 95% vaccinated or more. The team was pushing for a 90% vaccination rate by the end of July.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As Purdue football prepares for its first game of the 2021 season against Oregon State on Saturday, coach Jeff Brohm indicated that the majority of the program has received vaccination for COVID-19.

"I'm pretty sure we're probably 95% or above," Brohm said. "There's still just a few (that are unvaccinated), but other than that, we've got a very, very high percentage of players and staff."

Last week, Purdue University announced that 80% of its students, faculty and staff were documented as fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

At the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days in late July, Brohm said that the Boilermakers' football program was looking to push toward a 90% vaccination rate. If the statement from his Monday press conference is correct, the team has exceeded that mark before the start of the season.

Purdue opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Oregon State at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET. As of Tuesday morning, Purdue is a 7.5-point favorite, according to sports gambling website Fanduel.com. The over/under is 67.5 points.

