Report: Oregon State Names Sam Noyer Starting Quarterback Against Purdue

Colorado transfer Sam Noyer, a sixth-year senior, was named the starting quarterback for Oregon State on Monday. Purdue opens the season against the Beavers on Saturday starting 7 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When Oregon State walks into Ross-Ade Stadium to face Purdue football on Saturday, there's no longer a question about who will start under center.

According to Nick Daschel of The Oregonian, the Beavers announced Monday that sixth-year senior Sam Noyer will be the signal-caller against the Boilermakers.

Noyer is a transfer from Colorado during the offseason. He beat redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan for the starting job. Redshirt junior Tristan Gebbia, who was also competing for the nod during camp, has been sidelined with a sore hamstring.

Daschel reported that Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said the quarterbacks were made aware of the decision on Sunday.

Noyer played in 26 games during his stint at Colorado. He earned second-team All-Conference honors after completing 88 of his 160 passes for 1,101 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2020.

