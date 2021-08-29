The Athletic Ranks Purdue Defensive End George Karlaftis No. 11 NFL Draft Prospect for 2022

Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis posted 54 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a freshman in 2019. Despite appearing in just three games last year, he is one of the top NFL Draft prospects for the upcoming season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With the 2022 NFL Draft less than eight months away, The Athletic's Dane Brugler put together a list of his top-50 players in college football that are eligible to be selected.

Among some of the best prospects in the nation, Brugler ranked Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis at No. 11 overall. That would make him a projected first-round pick.

After appearing in just three games last season, Karlaftis is eager to put together a strong season for the Boilermakers. A dominant year that exceeds his freshman season could pave the way for the 6-foot-4, 275-pound edge defender to pursue professional football.

"Last season did not go as planned for Karlaftis due to injuries and the pandemic. However, his freshman season (17 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks) showed a charged-up, powerful rusher with straight-line explosion and violent hands," Brugler wrote. "With opponents like Notre Dame, Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio State on the Purdue schedule, Karlaftis will have plenty of opportunities to show why he belongs in the top half of round one."

