Takeaways From Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm's Monday Press Conference

Jeff Brohm met with the local media to discuss Purdue football's season opener against Oregon State. Here are some of the key takeaways from the press conference, including what to expect from the Beavers come Saturday night.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There's less than one more week of preparation before Boilermaker football returns to the field at Ross-Ade Stadium, kicking off the 2021 season. Coach Jeff Brohm and Purdue welcomes Oregon State on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Brohm spoke to the local media ahead of the program's season-opening matchup and gave insight as to what fans should expect come game day. It's been a long road to get ready for this point, but there's still work to be done.

"We're definitely excited to kick off this season this Saturday," Brohm said. "I think our players, our staff, we put in a lot of hard work, just like every team across the country, to get ready to have hopefully an exciting and successful season. There's been a lot of preparation, a lot of work put into it, but it's still about going out there and performing, putting it all together, being able to execute and do things efficiently throughout an entire game and find ways to win in the fourth quarter.

"I'm excited to see our team compete and play. I think it's important that we continue to preach play hard and play tough and play smart and play to the end and continue to find ways to get better, but I do think that our guys are very eager to get on the field and play against an opponent, and we welcome Oregon State this weekend, who had a very good year last year as far as being very competitive in every game."

Winning Week 1 is Big, but There's a Full Season Ahead

Purdue football opened up the 2020 season with a 2-0 record, which was followed by four straight losses to end the year. Back in 2018, in Brohm's second season as the Boilermakers' head coach, the team lost its first three games but rallied for a Bowl appearance at the end of the year.

While it's true that early losses aren't always insurmountable, the Boilermakers would rather not have to scramble for victories at the tail end of the season.

"The momentum is always good to have if you can figure out a way to win the first game, and without question we want to do that," Brohm said. "It's at home. We want to try to win all of our home games. It starts with Oregon State. So yes, we want to win. We've put a lot of work into it, and we want to go out and try to find a way to win."

It's important to start on the right foot, but this team knows the season won't be defined solely by the season opener. Win or lose, there are 11 more games that Purdue must play after Oregon State.

"You've got to be tough enough to move on to the next game regardless of how good you played, which you can sometimes let your foot off the gas," Brohm said. "Or how bad you possibly have played, where you sometimes start to second-guess and doubt and listen to a few naysayers.

"It's important that our guys understand that. We talk about it. We communicate it. We always hope things go extremely well, but winning game 1 is going to be priority right now, and we're going to do everything we can to do that."

What to Expect From Oregon State

While the Beavers may not seem like a formidable foe on paper after finishing the 2020 season with a 2-5 record, they're a group that is capable of an upset — much like the Boilermakers in years past.

All five of Oregon State's losses were within two scores. Its season was highlighted by an upset victory a then-ranked Oregon program at home.

"When you watch Oregon State, you can tell that they're a hungry football team," Brohm said. "They're out to prove themselves, as well. They want to make a name for their program and continue to improve.

"Beating Oregon when they were in the top 25 was big for them. They were competitive in almost every game to the very end and had a chance to win."

The Beavers scored 28.9 points per game last season, which ranked eighth in the Pac-12 in 2020. However, they were a dominant rushing team, recording 197.6 yards on the ground per contest and scoring 15 touchdowns — tied for second in the conference.

Oregon State's defense struggled, but defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tim Tibesar has experience playing in the Big Ten. He enters his fourth season with the program after spending three years as the outside linebackers coach at Wisconsin.

"They want to run the football. They want to control the ball. They want to be physical in their approach. They want to play sound defense," Brohm said. "Their defensive coordinator has a Wisconsin background, so they do some things very similar to that. Wisconsin has always been great on that side of the ball, especially here recently."

Purdue was no stranger to close games last season, having lost all four of its games by 10 points or less. For the team to start on the winning side of the standings, there's still plenty to prepare for during practice this week.

"We've got to do the small things while we continue to try to create plays, and we've got to win the special teams battle, but they're going to fight to the end," Brohm said. "When you watch on video throughout the entire game, they play to the very end. Our guys need to understand that, and they need to know it's going to be a full 60-minute game."

Anticipate Transfers to Play a Big Role

The Purdue football program bolstered its roster this offseason with several additions via the transfer portal. Many of them are in a position to have significant playing time against Oregon State on Saturday.

Here's a look at the transfers that will suit up for the Boilermakers in the season opener:

Broc Thompson, WR (Marshall)

Damarjhe Lewis, DT (Indiana)

Joe Anderson, DE (South Carolina)

OC Brothers, LB (Auburn)

Jamari Brown, CB (Kentucky)

Chris Jefferson, S (Findlay)

Tyler Witt, OL (Western Kentucky)

Dylan Downing, RB (UNLV)

PrinceJames Boyd, DT (Junior College)

"I hope the impact the transfers have are great," Brohm said. "We feel like they're definitely going to be a good majority of those guys in the mix right off the bat. Even the ones that may not be starting will play and we think can play effectively for us.

"So I think of all the transfers we've brought in, all of them are going to see action, and all of them I think can help us. I think that we've been fortunate to address some needs, and I think what we've done in bringing those guys in have helped our team to this point, and obviously it's got to carry over to the games."

Offensive Line Depth Still Being Sorted Out

The Boilermakers' offense line was banged up during fall camp, but most of the players who dealt with injuries have returned to practice. The starters along the offensive front have plenty of experience, especially after adding Western Kentucky transfer Tyler Witt.

The biggest concern heading into Week 1 is the depth within the group, and Purdue is lacking. On Monday, Brohm said there are about six or seven players who will be in the rotation, and he doesn't expect to play any younger lineman just yet.

"Depth is a little bit of a concern, but every year you're going to have some form or fashion of that at different positions," he said. "I feel like our line has improved to this point. Not until you get in a real game will you be able to tell 100% for sure, but I think they've worked hard, they've been physical, they understand what we're trying to do."

The return of sophomore offensive lineman Cam Craig gives a boost to the offensive line. He missed several practices leading up to this week but should be good to go against Oregon State.

"Cam Craig has come back this week, has been nicked up a little bit, but we're going to try to get a full week of practice in with him and get him out on the game field," Brohm said."

Marvin Grant, Jamari Brown Will be Available on Defense

After missing time during fall camp, sophomore safety Marvin Grant and junior cornerback Jamari Brown will be available to bolster the Purdue secondary on Saturday.

Grant was injured during the team's first practice of fall camp. He is expected to start against Oregon State.

"Marvin Grant has been back practicing with us, and he's a physical player that still has some youth," Brohm said. "The more he practices, the better he's going to get, and I think when he knows what to do and he can be the quarterback and understand exactly what's going on, he can play very well. He's just got to make sure that mentally he's locked in and focused but he has a ton of talent and he's back healthy."

Brown, a transfer from Kentucky, returned to practice in the past few weeks and will be in the rotation behind cornerbacks Corey Trice and Dedrick Mackey.

"We anticipate him playing. Right now he's in the mix behind Cory Trice and Dedrick Mackey, but he's done some good things," Brohm said. "We've got to get him just continuing to understand exactly what we're doing and be on the same page and there can be no mental busts, but he does have talent and length, so we like what he brings to the room."

