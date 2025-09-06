Purdue Releases Availability Report For Matchup vs. Southern Illinois
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue will be without five players for Saturday night's game against Southern Illinois. The Boilermakers released their availability report before kickoff, which is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.
The following players have been ruled out for Purdue in Week 2:
- #5 WR Chauncey Magwood, Sr.
- #8 WR De'Nylon Morrissette, Jr.
- #9 WR Jalil Hall, Fr.
- #20 LB Winston Berglund, So.
- #41 TE Jon Grimmett, Fr.
Both Purdue and Southern Illinois enter Saturday night's contest with 1-0 records. The Boilermakers defeated Ball State 31-0 in Week 1, and the Salukis defeated Thomas More 49-3 in their opener.
This will be the last non-Power Four opponent Purdue will face in the 2025 season. Next week, the Boilermakers host USC at Ross-Ade Stadium. They will then complete nonconference play on Saturday, Sept. 20, with a road trip to Notre Dame.
Odom provided injury updates on Morrissette, Hall earlier this week
During his weekly press conference, coach Barry Odom was asked for injury updates on Purdue receivers De'Nylon Morrissette and Jalil Hall. Morrissette did not play in the season opener, and Hall suffered an injury in Week 1 against Ball State.
"Jalil will be out for significant time, I can't put a timetable on it yet," Odom said. "Morrissette is getting really close to making the next step in his rehab."
Odom did not place a specific timetable on Morrissette's return, either.
Related stories on Purdue football
SABAN MENTIONS STRUGGLES VS PURDUE: When breaking down Ole Miss vs. Kentucky, Nick Saban mentioned how he could "never beat" Purdue when he was the head coach at Michigan State. CLICK HERE
HONORARY CAPTAIN FOR WEEK 2: Purdue has named its honorary captain for Saturday night's Week 2 game against Southern Illinois. CLICK HERE
ODOM CAN END 100-YEAR DROUGHT: If Purdue defeats Southern Illinois on Saturday, Barry Odom would be the first coach in over 100 years to accomplish one specific feat. CLICK HERE