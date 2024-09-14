Purdue Releases Injury Report for Notre Dame Game
Purdue has released its availability report for its Week 3 showdown against in-state rival Notre Dame. A handful of Boilermakers will miss Saturday's contest.
The Boilers get some depth back at wide receiver with Kam Brown back in the mix. Corey Stewart will also be available along the offensive line after missing the opener against Indiana State.
Here's the complete rundown of Purdue's availability report, which was released Saturday.
- Nyland Green, defensive back
- Winston Berglund, safety
- Smiley Bradford, defensive back
- George Burhenn, tight end
- CJ Smith, wide receiver
- Owen Davis, linebacker
- Rod Green, offensive line (season)
- Joe Strickland, defensive lineman
- Jaekwon Bouldin, offensive line (season)
- Joe Anderson, defensive line (questionable)
- Drake Carlson, defensive line
This weekend marks the first game between Purdue and Notre Dame since 2021 — a 27-13 victory for the Fighting Irish. It's also Notre Dame's first visit to Ross-Ade Stadium since 2013.
Notre Dame has won each of the last eight meetings between the two teams. Purdue's last victory came in 2007, a 33-19 win in West Lafayette.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game airs on CBS.
