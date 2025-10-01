Purdue RB Devin Mockobee Named to Another Prestigious College Football Watch List
Purdue running back Devin Mockobee has been added to another college football watch list. This time, the senior Boilermaker was named to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List.
Mockobee, who began his career at Purdue as a walk-on in 2021, is in his senior season in West Lafayette.
"The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award is presented annually to the FBS college football player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity, and sportsmanship both on and off the field," the award's website reads.
Mockobee has received plenty of attention since the summer months leading up to the college football season. He has been included on watch lists for the following awards:
- AFCA Good Works Team
- Doak Walker Award
- Senior Bowl Top 300
- Wuerffel Trophy
- Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year
Not only has Mockobee been a key player for the Boilermakers this season, but he's also helped his community. In the summer, the Boonville, Ind. native donated $10,000 to the Pioneer Junior Football and Cheer.
"Some of these kids out here, they might be wearing some of the same helmets and shoulder pads I did when I was a kid," Mockobee told the Lafayette Journal & Courier. "I want to be able to give them something."
Mockobee's senior season at Purdue
Through the first four games, Mockobee has been a major contributor to Purdue's offense. He's rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns. He has also caught 11 passes for 122 yards and threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Ryan Browne in the team's loss to Notre Dame.
Mockobee's top performance of the year so far came in a 34-17 win over Southern Illinois in Week 2. The senior piled up 126 yards and scored two touchdowns on 32 carries.
Including this year's totals, Mockobee is up to 2,712 career rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He has also accumulated 746 receiving yards and has two touchdown catches for the Boilermakers.
