What is Purdue's Record Against Teams Coached by Bret Bielema?
This weekend, Illinois coach Bret Bielema will make his sixth trip to Ross-Ade Stadium as a head coach and will face Purdue for the 10th time in his career. How has he fared in games against the Boilermakers?
Bielema was incredibly successful against Purdue during his time as the head coach at Wisconsin (2006-12). During that time, he played against the Boilermakers five times and posted a perfect 5-0 record. The Badgers' average margin of victory in those games was 29.6 points.
The story has been slightly different since taking over at Illinois.
Purdue has won three of the four games against Bielema's Illini teams. Illinois defeated the Boilermakers 50-49 in overtime in Champaign last season, giving Bielema his first win over Purdue since taking over the program.
Games between the rivals have been close, with three of those contests decided by seven points or less. The only lopsided win was Purdue's 44-19 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2023.
Overall, Bielema owns a 6-3 record against Purdue as the head coach at Wisconsin and Illinois.
What adds another element of interest to this game? Purdue coach Barry Odom actually owns a 2-0 record against Bielema. Odom's Missouri teams defeated Bielema's Arkansas teams in 2016 and 2017.
Purdue has also enjoyed plenty of success against Illinois in recent years. The Boilermakers have won seven of the last 10 meetings. In the last 20 contests, Purdue owns a 15-5 record.
Saturday's games between Purdue and Illinois will be the first time the two coaches have gone head-to-head since their days in the SEC. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
Bielema vs. the Boilers by the numbers
Bielema's numbers vs. Purdue at Wisconsin
- Record vs. Purdue — 5-0
- Record at Ross-Ade Stadium — 3-0
- Average margin of victory — 29.6 ppg
- Best win — 62-17 on Nov. 5, 2011
- Worst loss — N/A
Bielema's numbers vs. Purdue at Illinois
- Record vs. Purdue — 1-3
- Record at Ross-Ade Stadium — 0-2
- Average margin of defeat —8.7 ppg
- Best win — 50-49 (OT) on Oct. 12, 2024
- Worst loss — 44-19 on Sept. 30, 2023
Purdue's last 10 games vs. Illinois
- 2024 — Illinois 50, Purdue 49
- 2023 — Purdue 44, Illinois 19
- 2022 — Purdue 31, Illinois 24
- 2021 — Purdue 13, Illinois 9
- 2020 — Purdue 31, Illinois 24
- 2019 — Illinois 24, Purdue 6
- 2018 — Purdue 46, Illinois 7
- 2017 — Purdue 29, Illinois 10
- 2016 — Purdue 34, Illinois 31
- 2015 — Illinois 48, Purdue 14
