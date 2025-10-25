Purdue RB Malachi Thomas Has Huge First Half vs. Rutgers
Purdue running back Malachi Thomas provided his team with a great spark in the first half of Saturday's Homecoming game against Rutgers. He accounted for more than half of the Boilermaker offense in the first two quarters.
Thomas finished out the first half with 62 rushing yards on three carries and caught three passes for 50 yards, accounting for a total of 112 yards. The Boilermakers went into halftime with 173 yards of offense.
Thomas had the two biggest plays of the half for Purdue's offense. On the Boilers' first drive of the game, the running back ripped off a 57-yard run to get the ball down to the Rutgers 8-yard line. Two plays later, Thomas hauled in an eight-yard touchdown pass from Malachi Singleton to give Purdue a 7-0 advantage.
On Purdue's second offensive possession, quarterback Ryan Browne connected with Thomas for a 44-yard pass to get the ball inside Rutgers' 10-yard line once again. The Boilermakers weren't able to capitalize with a touchdown, but were still able to get points from a Spencer Porath field goal.
Purdue then owned a 10-0 advantage, thanks in large part to Thomas's contributions.
Entering Saturday's game, Thomas had rushed for 76 yards on 21 carries and had 44 rushing yards on four carries. The touchown in the first quarter against Rutgers was his first of the season.
At the end of the first half, Purdue owned a 10-7 advantage on Rutgers.
Both teams entered Saturday's game winless in Big Ten play. Purdue and Rutgers are both 0-4 in the league, hoping to get their first conference victory of the 2025 campaign.
Boilers hoping to end long losing streak
Not only did Purdue enter Sunday's game against Rutgers on a five-game losing streak this season, it hasn't won a Big Ten game since the 2023 season finale, beating Indiana 35-31 on Nov. 25.
The Boilermakers have dropped 13 straight Big Ten games and have lost 15 straight to Power Four opponents. With No. 25 Michigan, No. 1 Ohio State, Washington, and No. 2 Indiana on the schedule in November, Purdue's best shot to end the streak is on Saturday against Rutgers.
