When Purdue Football Needed a Spark Against Illinois, WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen Stepped up

Purdue redshirt freshman wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen recorded three catches for 77 yards in a 13-9 victory over Illinois on Saturday. Both David Bell and Mershawn Rice did not play due to injury.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When you're down two wide receivers heading into a matchup between Big Ten programs, other players are forced to rise to the occasion.

Purdue football would normally look toward its most experienced players to fill the void. But in his first game of extended playing time as a college player, redshirt freshman Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen made the most of his opportunities.

The former four-star recruit out of Southfield, Michigan, stepped up in the team's 13-9 victory over Illinois on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium, supplementing big gains to help spark a Purdue offense that struggled in the first half in the absence of David Bell and Mershawn Rice.

"What you guys don't see is Abdur ... he's on the turf catching tennis balls by himself all the time," Purdue fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell said. "He's watching film by himself all the time, he's asking me questions, asking Jack (Plummer) questions, wanting to learn about the game, trying to get his body right.

"It all funnels into winning a football game. I think that's the beautiful part of our sport, it's a bunch of individuals coming together that stepped up even when a great player like David is out, a player like Mershawn is out, two guys that we really missed."

The Boilermakers' longest play from scrimmage in the first half was a 19-yard pass to junior wide receiver Milton Wright. The team averaged just 3.5 yards per play through the first two quarters.

Luckily, Purdue's defense held Illinois to 2.1 yards per play in the same span, leading to a measly three-point lead at halftime. The Boilermakers went three-and-out to start the third quarter, prompting coach Jeff Brohm to bring O'Connell under center.

His second throw of the game was lofted deep toward the middle of the field, and Yaseen made a diving grab for 43 yards. It was the first catch of his college career.

"I always believe in myself," Yaseen said. "Obviously, I put my trust in the Lord. Being able to go out and showcase what I've been working for my whole life, it's definitely a blessing. It's a great opportunity."

Yaseen, who's coming off a right knee injury, has been practicing every other day for the Boilermakers while rehabbing. Brohm said it still may not be 100%, but Yaseen stepped in and showcased his ability after working to get back to full health.

Before the game was over, he hauled in two more catches and recorded 77 total yards, the second-most on the team. Yaseen's final reception came during a 10-play, 94-yard drive that ended in a touchdown to put Purdue ahead for good.

Before joining the Boilermakers' program, Yaseen was set to play at a different Big Ten school. He flipped his commitment from Northwestern to Purdue to join a pass-heavy offense. And while he hasn't had many opportunities early in his career, he may become a consistent contributor down the road.

"I'm probably as proud of Abdur as anybody. You know, he's been down for a little bit in the dumps that maybe the knees not where he wants it to be as fast as he wants," Brohm said. "His father is heavily involved and a great person who wants to see his son do well. He knows that he has a lot of talent. This is a young man that changed his mind at the last minute and came somewhere that throws the football to showcase his skills. So we want to do our part and help him do that.

"For him to hang in there, go through the rehab, not play at the very beginning of the year, and then figure out a way to get in there in game four, and step up and make really, really big plays, no drops, great catches. That's what we've seen from him, that's what he knows he can do."

