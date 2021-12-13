Purdue Stars George Karlaftis, David Bell Won't Play in Music City Bowl Against Tennessee

Juniors George Karlaftis and David Bell have made the decision to forgo Purdue football's final game of the season to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft. The team is scheduled to play Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming bowl game, recruiting, the transfer portal and more.

He confirmed that after announcing their intentions to enter the NFL Draft, juniors David Bell and George Karlaftis will not be with the team for the Music City Bowl against Tennessee. Their college football careers have come to an end, and they have their sights set on the NFL.

"I like for guys to finish what they started and continue to try and prove themselves and improve their stock," Brohm said. "I think anytime you've got a chance to play really good opponent, especially in a bowl game, if you play well, things can can benefit you to a great degree. But at the same time, I understand the position they're in.

"With all of our players, we want to communicate what we think. Obviously, they hear other opinions and other sides of the story, and then they weigh that and do what's best for them. But we're going to support both those guys. They've done a tremendous job for us. Great ambassadors for the program, performed at a high level and really have a bright future."

Bell was named the Richter-Howard Big Ten Receiver of the Year after posting 93 catches, 1,286 yards and six touchdowns for the Boilermakers. He was also a first team All-Big Ten selection.

Karlaftis, who also earned first team All-Conference honors, registered 39 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this season.

Purdue is somewhat familiar with not having arguably its two best players on the field. Bell missed time this season due to a concussion, and Karlaftis didn't see much playing time in 2020 due to injuries and COVID-19.

However, those two players have impacted games for the Boilermakers, and they helped lead the team to an 8-4 regular-season record.

"George was a dominant force on defense, and he created havoc and got in backfield," Brohm said. "He did a lot of things that helped us play better. So he was a difference maker.

"David Bell, without question, demanded a lot of attention, and he still made a ton of plays. He caught contested balls, ran good routes, was clutch when we needed him. We're gonna miss those two guys. Those are two difference makers that you'd like to build a team around."

