Purdue Starting Linebacker, Indianapolis Native Opts for NCAA Transfer Portal
Purdue starting linebacker Hudson Miller has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal when the window opens on Wednesday. The Indianapolis native spent three seasons in West Lafayette and appeared in 24 total games.
Miller released a statement on social media Monday revealing his intentions. The news comes just two days after closed spring football with its spring showcase at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.
"I would like to thank the staffs from Coach Brohm, Coach Walters and Coach Odom for all of the opportunities afforded to me. These past 3 years have been nothing short of a dream and I am eternally grateful to the Purdue comminity, the fans, and the prestigious University I have been blessed to be (a part) of for experiences that I will hold dearly for a lifetime," Miller wrote.
"Upon much thought and reflection and after conversations with loved ones, I believe that it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal. I am thankful to be in a position to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from the incredible Daniels School of Business in just 3 years this may, and will have 2 years of eligibility remaining. Forever Boiler Up and Hammer Down!"
Miller played in all 12 games for the Boilermakers during the 2024 campaign, starting in each of the final five contests. He ended the year with 42 tackles, two pass break-ups and a tackle for loss.
During the 2023 season, Miller appeared in 11 of the team's 12 games, primarily getting in work on the special teams unit. He made six tackles that season. As a true freshman in 2022, the linebacker played in just one game, recorded one tackle against Indiana State.
Miller was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
This spring, Purdue has seen three players enter the transfer portal so far. Miller joins defensive end Logan Jellison and linebacker Landon Drennan to announce his plans to enter the portal.
