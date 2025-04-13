Purdue Football Picks Up Transfer Commitment From Former Akron Defensive Lineman
Barry Odom frequently says there's no time to waste when it comes to improving Purdue's football program. The Boilermakers were able to make a quick addition to the roster following the conclusion of spring ball over the weekend, landing a pledge from former MAC defensive lineman Marcus Moore Jr.
Moore, who spent two seasons at Akron, announced his commitment to the program on social media on Sunday. The 6-foot-1, 310-pound lineman was in West Lafayette on Saturday for the team's spring showcase.
Moore becomes the first player this spring to commit to the program from the transfer portal. During the winter, the Boilers were able to bring in 30 players from the portal, helping to rebuild the roster as Odom and his staff enter their first season in West Lafayette.
During the 2024 season at Akron, Moore accounted for 31 tackles, which included eight solo stops. He tallied 39 total stops during his two seasons with the Zips.
Following the 2024 season, Moore decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal and initially committed to Bowling Green. However, Falcons coach Scot Loeffler decided to leave the program for a job in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Moore opted to re-enter his name in the transfer portal after that decision.
Purdue has received a lot of good news on the recruiting front recently. In addition to Moore's pledge, the Boilermakers also landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Jalil Hall, who was previously committed to play at West Virginia. He will also be a member of Purdue's 2025 class.
The Boilers have also received commitments in the 2026 class from quarterback Corin Berry, who flipped his pledge from Boston College, as well as three-star running back Izaiah Wright.
