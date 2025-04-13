Purdue Linebacker Decides to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal After Spring Practice
A Purdue linebacker and Indiana native has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Redshirt freshman Landon Drennan announced Saturday afternoon that he will explore his opportunities outside of West Lafayette.
Drennan becomes the second player this spring to reveal his intent to enter the portal, joining defensive end Logan Jellison.
"First and foremost, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Purdue Football — the coaching staff, my teammates, and the entire Boilermaker community — for giving me the opportunity to grow both as an athlete and as a man," Drennan wrote on social media. "My time here has been filled with unforgettable memories, valuable lessons, and relationships that will last a lifetime.
"After much thought, prayer, and discussion with my loved ones, I've decided to enter the transfer portal to explore new opportunities for the next chapter of my football journey. This decision wasn't easy, but I'm ready to work hard and excited for my future in football! With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining."
Drennan also said he was "Betting on myself" and "Enteringd the portal with hunger and heart."
Drennan was a walk-on for Purdue during the 2024 season but did not see any game action. He will have all four years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
Prior to his arrival at Purdue, Drennan was a standout football player at Plainfield High School (Ind.). He concluded his career with 255 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, nine fumble recoveries and six forced fumbles.
