Purdue Tabs Hudson Card as Starting Quarterback in 2024
There's still a month until Purdue kicks off the 2024 college football season, but the Boilermakers already have their starting quarterback. For a second straight year, Hudson Card will be the No. 1 guy in West Lafayette.
Purdue revealed the news with a social media post on Wednesday. It simply wrote, "QB1" with a short video of Card. He was also the team's starting quarterback in 2023.
Card threw for 2,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 58.9% of his passes in 11 games last season. He also rushed for 203 yards and five additional scores. The Boilermakers finished the 2023 campaign with a 4-8 record.
At Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, coach Ryan Walters said that Card is beginning to embrace his role as a leader for Purdue's football team.
“From a leadership standpoint, he’s more comfortable now,” Walters said. “He knows his teammates. He knows how they operate. He knows what we want out of him as a leader, and it has been fun to see him embrace that aspect of playing the position.”
Card had two of his top performances to close out the 2023 season. He led Purdue to a 49-30 win over Minnesota on Nov. 11, throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Two weeks later, he racked up 275 yards and three touchdowns through the air, propelling the Boilermakers to a 35-31 win over Indiana. He didn't throw a single interception in either game.
Naming Card the starter wasn't an unexpected move from Purdue. But now that it's officlal, the Boilermakers can focus on its offensive identity for the remainder of the offseason.
