Purdue vs. Illinois Live Game Blog With Updates, Analysis & Highlights

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Purdue and Illinois renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon at Gies Memorial Stadium. The Fighting Illini have won the last two meetings, but the Boilermakers are lookng to get back on the winning side of this matchup.

Purdue Boilermakers On SI is in Champaign and will be providing live updates from Saturday's Big Ten clash. You can refresh this page frequently for live updates, news, analysis and highlights throughout the game.

Purdue vs. Illinois live game blog

Pregame

We're about 20 minutes from kickoff and the band is on the field here in Champaign. Fans are filling in.

Some significant injury news for Purdue. The Boilermakers will be without starting right tackle Jude McCoskey and defensive end Elo Modozie. Both were questionable early this week. Joey Tanona and Mister Clark remain out for Saturday's contest.

It's a beautiful afternoon in Champaign. The sky is blue and there isn't a cloud in sight. Temperatures are reaching 70 degrees with a slight breeze. It's an awesome October day for college football.

Kickoff between Purdue and Illinois is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

What's at stake

Purdue Boilermakers

The Boilers are trying to snap a 23-game losing streak to Power Four opponents. It's no secret that Purdue hasn't won a game against a Big Ten team since a victory over Indiana in November 2023. A win on Saturday over Illinois would be significant for this program.

It's also the start of an important month for the Boilermakers, with games against Illinois, Minnesota, Washington and Penn State on the schedule. If Barry Odom's squad can pick up a win in Champaign, perhaps it changes the trajectory of the 2026 season for the team.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Bret Bielema has enjoyed plenty of success since his arrival at Illinois, but the Fighting Illini sit at 2-2 on the season and aren't happy with the start. Returning home to snag a win over a rival after getting thumped by Ohio State last weekend would be a nice boost of confidence.

Illinois has also enjoyed recent success against Purdue. The Fighting Illini have won the last two meetings against the Boilermakers, and would love to keep the cannon trophy in Champaign for at least another season.

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