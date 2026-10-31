Purdue vs. Penn State Confidence Meter: Boilers Looking For 2nd Win in Happy Valley

On the final day of "spooky season," Purdue is hoping to go into Happy Valley and put a scare into Penn State. Both the Boilermakers and Nittany Lions are coming off bye weeks and have something to prove before the calendar officially turns to November.

Purdue is hoping to get back to .500 on the season and get into bowl contention with four games on the schedule. A win for the Boilers would put them at 4-4, needing two more victories to reach the postseason for the first time since 2022.

Penn State has endured a tough season. Although ranked in the preseason poll, the Nittany Lions are 3-4 and have yet to win a Big Ten game. This season won't become what many had hoped for, but perhaps Saturday's game can be a turning point for Matt Campbell's squad.

Who gets a win at Beaver Stadium on Saturday? Here are our predictions and confidence for the Week 9 Big Ten clash.

Purdue Boilermakers mascot Purdue Pete. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Arvin, writer

It’s a little Halloween football action for Purdue on Saturday as the Boilermakers travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. Both teams are looking for a win, but the Nittany Lions might have a little more urgency. After starting 0-4 in Big Ten play, a loss to Purdue could be disastrous for first-year head coach Matt Campbell.

That’s why it’s so important for Purdue to come out of the gates strong. I think the Boilermakers have a real chance in this one, but it’s going to come down to playing better in the trenches than they did against Washington. I’m leaning toward the Nittany Lions because of how tough of an environment Beaver Stadium can be. However, if Purdue plays like it did earlier this month, the Boilermakers could be in for a treat.

Confidence meter : 5/10

: 5/10 Score prediction: Penn State 35, Purdue 31

Dustin Schutte, publisher

I had gained confidence in Purdue's defense after wins over Illinois and Minnesota, but I have some questions after the loss to Washington. Yes, the Boilermakers forced five turnovers in the game, but they still racked up nearly 500 yards of offense. Plus, Purdue's offense failed to take advantage of those forced turnovers.

The positive is that Penn State's offense has really struggled in Big Ten play. No Nittany Lion running back has a 10-yard carry in Big Ten play. Quarterback Rocco Becht has thrown five interceptions with just three touchdowns against conference foes. It's an opportunity for the Purdue defense to respond against a middling offense.

This feels like a toss-up game, and when that's the case, I tend to favor the home team. I won't be surprised if Purdue pulls out a win, but it feels like a game in which Penn State makes one extra play.

Confidence meter : 5/10

: 5/10 Score prediction: Penn State 27, Purdue 24

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!