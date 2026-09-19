Purdue vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
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The UCLA Bruins have gotten off to a 2-0 start to their season. They took down California 45-24 in Week 1, and then followed that up with a 28-10 win against San Diego State. They're in a great spot to move to 3-0 when they begin their Big Ten schedule and face the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 3 action.
The Boilermakers are coming off a heartbreaking 38-36 double-overtime loss to Wake Forest. They now find themselves as underdogs in their Big Ten opener.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this conference showdown.
Purdue vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Purdue +14.5 (-122)
- UCLA -14.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Purdue +460
- UCLA -650
Total
- OVER 53.5 (-105)
- UNDER 53.5 (-115)
Purdue vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 19
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Purdue record: 1-1
- UCLA record: 2-0
Purdue vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Purdue is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 5-5 in Purdue's last 10 games
- UCLA is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 6-4 in Purdue's last 10 games
Purdue vs. UCLA Key Player to Watch
- Wayne Knight, RB - UCLA Bruins
UCLA has leaned heavily on its run game through the first two weeks. Wayne Knight has racked up 168 yards and six touchdowns on just 21 carries, averaging 8.0 yards per carry. Anthony Woods has also racked up 148 yards on 16 carries, averaging 9.3 yards per rush. Purdue will have to find a way to stop the run if they want to pull off the upset.
Purdue vs. UCLA Prediction and Best Bet
Purdue has struggled to stop the run against inferior competition at the start of the season, allowing 4.5 yards per rush. That's bad news ahead of a game against UCLA, which ranks 10th in the nation in yards per carry, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
The Bruins have looked more impressive than I thought they would heading into the 2026 season, so I feel comfortable laying the points on them against a bad Purdue team in Week 3.
Pick: UCLA -14.5 (+100) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets