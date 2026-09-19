Purdue vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

The UCLA Bruins have gotten off to a 2-0 start to their season. They took down California 45-24 in Week 1, and then followed that up with a 28-10 win against San Diego State. They're in a great spot to move to 3-0 when they begin their Big Ten schedule and face the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 3 action.

The Boilermakers are coming off a heartbreaking 38-36 double-overtime loss to Wake Forest. They now find themselves as underdogs in their Big Ten opener.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this conference showdown.

Purdue vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Purdue +14.5 (-122)

UCLA -14.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Purdue +460

UCLA -650

Total

OVER 53.5 (-105)

UNDER 53.5 (-115)

Purdue vs. UCLA How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: 11:00 PM ET

Venue: Rose Bowl

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Purdue record: 1-1

UCLA record: 2-0

Purdue vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Purdue is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-5 in Purdue's last 10 games

UCLA is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Purdue's last 10 games

Purdue vs. UCLA Key Player to Watch

Wayne Knight, RB - UCLA Bruins

UCLA has leaned heavily on its run game through the first two weeks. Wayne Knight has racked up 168 yards and six touchdowns on just 21 carries, averaging 8.0 yards per carry. Anthony Woods has also racked up 148 yards on 16 carries, averaging 9.3 yards per rush. Purdue will have to find a way to stop the run if they want to pull off the upset.

Purdue vs. UCLA Prediction and Best Bet

Purdue has struggled to stop the run against inferior competition at the start of the season, allowing 4.5 yards per rush. That's bad news ahead of a game against UCLA, which ranks 10th in the nation in yards per carry, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

The Bruins have looked more impressive than I thought they would heading into the 2026 season, so I feel comfortable laying the points on them against a bad Purdue team in Week 3.

Pick: UCLA -14.5 (+100) via FanDuel

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