Purdue vs. Washington Confidence Meter: Boilers Looking For Third Straight Win

Given the way the season started, nobody expected Purdue to be sitting at 3-3 heading into Friday night's game against Washington. Conversely, everyone expected the Huskies to be near the top of the Big Ten standings rather than chasing their first conference win. It's been a surprising six weeks for both programs.

Purdue has an opportunity now to really shift the momentum of the season in its favor. The Boilermakers have won back-to-back games and are riding high. A win over Washington would put them at 4-3 heading into a bye week, and bowl eligibility would be back on the table.

Washington has dropped three straight and is desperate to get its first conference victory. It makes for a fun and intriguing matchup at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Who gets a win on Friday night? Here are our predictions.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Arvin, writer

Purdue has a golden opportunity to earn its third straight victory and make a statement Friday night against Washington. While much of the storyline will revolve around Ryan Walters' return, the focus should be on how much the Boilermakers have improved as a football team. The more I watch Washington and research this matchup, the more confident I become in Purdue's ability to win.

The Boilermakers get off to faster starts, play more physically, have better offensive playmakers and are more disciplined. You can never overlook an opponent, but this isn't the Washington team of years past. I expect Purdue to be the better team between the hashes, and if the Boilermakers continue to play their brand of football, they'll come away with a win. I don't think it'll be a one-score game, either.

Confidence meter : 9/10

: 9/10 Score prediction: Purdue 35, Washington 24

Dustin Schutte, publisher

Purdue is coming off its best performance in three seasons, defeating Minnesoa 41-13. If the offensive line continues to play like it did last weekend, Purdue should have plenty of success against this Washington defense. If weather was expected to be clear, I'd probably be even more confident in the Boilermakers.

However, blustery winds could impact the offensive play-calling and performance. How does that impact Purdue? Plus, the Boilermakers have had to strategize against two different quarterbacks, Demond Williams Jr. and Elijah Brown. That's a tough challenge for any team.

Ultimately, I think Purdue is the better football team, and the long trip from Seattle to West Lafayette hinders the Huskies. I think this will be a close game, but the Boilers come out on top.

Confidence meter : 7/10

: 7/10 Score prediction: Purdue 31, Washington 27

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