Colorado State vs. Texas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

The National Football League isn't the only football to watch and bet on Thursday night. We also have a few college games, including a Pac-12 showdown between the Colorado State Rams and Texas State Bobcats.

Both teams lost their first Pac-12 game of the season. Colorado State fell 56-26 to the Oregon State Beavers, and Texas State lost a close 31-29 decision to San Diego State.

One of these two teams will get their first conference win of the season on Thursday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Colorado State vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Colorado State +13.5 (+100)

Texas State -13.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Colorado State +440

Texas State -610

Total

OVER 69.5 (-105)

UNDER 69.5 (-115)

Colorado State vs. Texas State How to Watch

Date: Thursday, October 15

Time: 8 pm ET

Venue: UFCU Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Colorado State record: 2-3 (0-1 in Pac-12)

Texas State record: 2-3 (0-1 in Pac-12)

Colorado State vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Colorado State is 3-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-0 in Colorado State games this season

Texas State is 2-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-1 in Texas State games this season

Colorado State vs. Texas State Key Player to Watch

Torrance Burgess Jr., RB - Texas State Bobcats

Torrance Burgess Jr. has been fantastic for Texas State so far this season. He has racked up 614 rushing yards on 84 carries, which is an average of 7.3 yards per rush. If they can lean on him in this game and run the ball successfully against Colorado State, the Bobcats are going to win and cover in this game.

Colorado State vs. Texas State Prediction and Best Bet

I feel comfortable laying the points on Texas State in this spot. The Rams' best offensive weapon is their ability to run the football. In fact, they lead the nation in EPA per rush. Unfortunately for them, the Bobcats' biggest defensive strength is stopping the run, ranking 27th in opponent EPA per rush.

Meanwhile, the Colorado State defense is the worst in the nation. They rank 136th in opponent EPA per play and 138th in defensive success rate. In case you didn't know, there are 138 teams in the FBS, which means the Rams are literally the worst defense in the country.

I'll fade the Rams and lay the points with the Bobcats.

Pick: Texas State -13.5 (-122) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer , you will get $200 in bonus bets for five straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $1,000 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.