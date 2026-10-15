Colorado State vs. Texas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
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The National Football League isn't the only football to watch and bet on Thursday night. We also have a few college games, including a Pac-12 showdown between the Colorado State Rams and Texas State Bobcats.
Both teams lost their first Pac-12 game of the season. Colorado State fell 56-26 to the Oregon State Beavers, and Texas State lost a close 31-29 decision to San Diego State.
One of these two teams will get their first conference win of the season on Thursday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.
Colorado State vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Colorado State +13.5 (+100)
- Texas State -13.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Colorado State +440
- Texas State -610
Total
- OVER 69.5 (-105)
- UNDER 69.5 (-115)
Colorado State vs. Texas State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 15
- Time: 8 pm ET
- Venue: UFCU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Colorado State record: 2-3 (0-1 in Pac-12)
- Texas State record: 2-3 (0-1 in Pac-12)
Colorado State vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- Colorado State is 3-2 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 5-0 in Colorado State games this season
- Texas State is 2-3 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 4-1 in Texas State games this season
Colorado State vs. Texas State Key Player to Watch
- Torrance Burgess Jr., RB - Texas State Bobcats
Torrance Burgess Jr. has been fantastic for Texas State so far this season. He has racked up 614 rushing yards on 84 carries, which is an average of 7.3 yards per rush. If they can lean on him in this game and run the ball successfully against Colorado State, the Bobcats are going to win and cover in this game.
Colorado State vs. Texas State Prediction and Best Bet
I feel comfortable laying the points on Texas State in this spot. The Rams' best offensive weapon is their ability to run the football. In fact, they lead the nation in EPA per rush. Unfortunately for them, the Bobcats' biggest defensive strength is stopping the run, ranking 27th in opponent EPA per rush.
Meanwhile, the Colorado State defense is the worst in the nation. They rank 136th in opponent EPA per play and 138th in defensive success rate. In case you didn't know, there are 138 teams in the FBS, which means the Rams are literally the worst defense in the country.
I'll fade the Rams and lay the points with the Bobcats.
Pick: Texas State -13.5 (-122) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets