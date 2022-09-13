Purdue Wide Receiver Charlie Jones Among Reese's Senior Bowl Players of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones was recognized as one of the players of the week by the Reese's Senior Bowl, which was announced via social media on Tuesday.

Jones, a transfer this offseason from Iowa, recorded nine catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns in the team's recent 56-0 victory over Indiana State. He put up those stellar numbers for the Boilermakers in just one half of play.

With four touchdown catches on the season, Jones has already eclipsed the three trips to the end zone he registered across two seasons with the Hawkeyes. He had 21 catches for 323 yards for the Iowa football program, which all came during the 2021 season.

“He came here for a reason, to catch footballs and show what he can do,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. “He’s just very efficient. He's got natural hands. He’s got great chemistry and connection with [quarterback Aidan O’Connell].

"He's fearless when he catches the ball. Some people freeze up a little bit in there and get naturally timid and afraid, and he does not. And that's just not always easily done. He has that in him.”

Three other athletes were honored by the Reese's Senior Bowl as players of the week. Those players were Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas, Kentucky linebacker Jordan Wright and Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples.

Purdue will be back in action on Saturday when the team goes on the road for a matchup with Syracuse. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET.