Purdue Wide Receiver Charlie Jones Among Reese's Senior Bowl Players of the Week
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones was recognized as one of the players of the week by the Reese's Senior Bowl, which was announced via social media on Tuesday.
Jones, a transfer this offseason from Iowa, recorded nine catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns in the team's recent 56-0 victory over Indiana State. He put up those stellar numbers for the Boilermakers in just one half of play.
With four touchdown catches on the season, Jones has already eclipsed the three trips to the end zone he registered across two seasons with the Hawkeyes. He had 21 catches for 323 yards for the Iowa football program, which all came during the 2021 season.
“He came here for a reason, to catch footballs and show what he can do,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. “He’s just very efficient. He's got natural hands. He’s got great chemistry and connection with [quarterback Aidan O’Connell].
Read More
"He's fearless when he catches the ball. Some people freeze up a little bit in there and get naturally timid and afraid, and he does not. And that's just not always easily done. He has that in him.”
Three other athletes were honored by the Reese's Senior Bowl as players of the week. Those players were Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas, Kentucky linebacker Jordan Wright and Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples.
Purdue will be back in action on Saturday when the team goes on the road for a matchup with Syracuse. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET.
Stories Related to Purdue Football
- First Look at Purdue Matchup With Syracuse: Purdue football travels to the JMA Wireless Dome for a Saturday matchup with Syracuse this week. It's just the second matchup between the two programs. CLICK HERE
- Purdue Opens as a Slim Favorite on the Road Against Syracuse: Purdue football will head to Syracuse as a one-point favorite in its first road matchup of the 2022 season. The team is coming off a 56-0 win over Indiana State. CLICK HERE
- What Jeff Brohm Said Before Road Matchup With Syracuse: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media on Monday ahead of the team's road matchup against Syracuse. It will be the Boilermakers' first game away from West Lafayette this season. CLICK HERE
- What Went Right, What Went Wrong in Win Over Indiana State: Purdue football was dominant in its 56-0 win against Indiana State on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Here's a look at some of the many things that went right and a few that went wrong for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
- Purdue Cruises Past Indiana State, Gets First Win of the Season: Aidan O’Connell connected with Charlie Jones for three Purdue touchdowns in the first half against Indiana State. The Boilermaker defense allowed just 145 yards of total offense while shutting out the Sycamores. CLICK HERE