    • October 12, 2021
    REPORT: Minnesota Running Back Trey Potts Back on Campus, Out for Season After Being Hospitalized

    Minnesota redshirt sophomore running back Trey Potts recorded 15 rushes for 78 yards and a touchdown in a 20-13 victory over Purdue on Oct. 2. He left the game in the fourth quarter and was later hospitalized for six days.
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Minnesota redshirt sophomore Trey Potts was hospitalized in Indiana following a game with Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 2. The talented running back spent six days at two hospitals. 

    After returning to campus, coach P.J. Fleck did not reveal the severity of Potts' condition. 

    "He's back here,'' Fleck said Monday, via the Star Tribune. "It's unfortunate what happened and really scary what happened. … He's doing way better and will be OK.''

    However, Fleck did say that it was too early to tell if the injury is career-threatening. He deferred to Potts and his family to discuss the situation if they so choose. 

    Potts, who's recorded 552 rushing yards on 112 attempts this season, is the Golden Gophers' leading rusher and has scored six touchdowns on the year. He made his first career start against Miami after starting running back Mohamed Ibrahim was lost for the year in the team's season-opening loss to Ohio State.

    The Williamsport, Pa., native ran for 78 yards and a touchdown in the team's 20-13 victory over the Boilermakers, but left the game during the fourth quarter. He was examined by Minnesota's medical staff before being taken to the hospital for further evaluation. 

    "You win a football game like that and there's this excitement of winning, but then there's real life that you're incredibly concerned about him and his safety and his health and his well-being,'' Fleck said. "I'm really thankful for the medical team that we have.''

    • JEFF BROHM PREVIEWS UPCOMING GAME WITH IOWA: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming road matchup against No. 2 Iowa. Here's everything he had to say, including video. CLICK HERE 

