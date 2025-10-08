PJ Fleck Explains Why Purdue QB Ryan Browne Presents Problems for Minnesota
Ryan Browne's performance through the first five games of Purdue's season has captured the attention of Minnesota coach PJ Fleck. As the Golden Gophers prepare for the Boilermakers this week, Fleck stressed how impressed he's been with the quarterback who will be standing on the opposite sideline.
Fleck, who met with reporters on Monday, raved about Browne's playmaking ability and leadership qualities.
"Everything runs through Browne on offense. That's a compliment. That's not saying they all can't beat you, because they have four receivers who can really go, really run, really catch," Fleck said. "I have a lot of respect for their quarterback ... you can tell he is the heartbeat of that team, the leader of that team."
Through the first five games, Browne has thrown for 1,338 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also scored three times on the ground and caught a touchdown pass off a trick play in Purdue's loss to Notre Dame.
It's a tremendous challenge for Minnesota's defense, which has allowed 249 yards or more through the air in each of its last three games. The Gophers are just 1-2 in that span, losing to Cal and Ohio State, but posting a win over Rutgers.
While Fleck understands Purdue's entire offense creates problems for defenses, Browne is the key piece to the puzzle. His ability to move the chains and keep the defense off balance could present problems for the Gophers on Saturday.
"Everything runs through the quarterback. He is a creator, he's caught a touchdown, he's run for a touchdown, he's thrown for a touchdown. He's slippery in the pocket," Fleck said. "They spread you out all over the place, make you cover sideline to sideline, goal line to goal line. He can run and he can create."
Fleck talks Purdue's explosive offense
Entering Saturday's game against Minnesota, Purdue sits at 2-3 on the season and is still searching for its first Big Ten win since 2023. While the Boilermakers have come up short in conference games against USC and Illinois, they've demonstrated an ability to move the football down the field.
Purdue's passing offense ranks fourth in the Big Ten, averaging 284 yards per game through the air. The Boilermakers have also hit on several explosive plays this season, recording 62 pass plays of 10 yards or longer, the third-best total in the conference.
Because of ill-timed turnovers, those possessions don't always turn into points, but Purdue has shown it can score points rapidly.
"They can score points quickly, and they've proven that," Fleck said. "They're a very explosive team ... they know how to score points and score points quickly."
For the most part, Minnesota's defense has done a good job of keeping opponents out of the end zone. Until Saturday's loss to No. 1 Ohio State — a game the Gophers lost 42-3 — Fleck's squad was allowing 16.3 points per game.
Can Browne and the Boilermaker offense find some soft spots in Minnesota's secondary? Or will the Gophers be prepared for everything Purdue tries to throw its way?
