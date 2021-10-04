REPORT: Minnesota Running Back Trey Potts Hospitalized After Game With Purdue Football

Minnesota redshirt sophomore running back Trey Potts recorded 15 rushes for 78 yards and a touchdown in a 20-13 victory over Purdue on Saturday. He left the game in the fourth quarter and was later hospitalized.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following Minnesota's 20-13 victory over Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium, redshirt sophomore running back Trey Potts was transported to the hospital.

Potts left the field in the fourth quarter and was evaluated by the team's medical staff. Currently, there's been indication as to what led to his hospitalization.

"At this time, Potts remains in Indiana with his family and is receiving medical attention. His condition is improving and he is doing well," Minnesota said in a statement. "The University, with the permission of Potts and his family, will provide further updates when they are available."

Potts is in his third season with the Minnesota football program. He leads the team with 552 rushing yards on 112 attempts in five games this season. The redshirt sophomore has also scored six touchdowns on the year.

He made his first career start against against Miami after starting running back Mohamed Ibrahim was lost for the year in the team's season-opening loss to Ohio State.

Potts ran the ball 15 times for 78 yards and a touchdown against Purdue on Saturday.

