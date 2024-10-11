Report: Purdue QB Hudson Card Out vs. Illinois
Purdue will reportedly be without its starting quarterback for Saturday's rivalry game against Illinois. Per GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart, Hudson Card will miss this weekend's game as he is in concussion protocol.
That likely bumps Ryan Browne into the starting position, the first of his career. Purdue enters Saturday's game on a four-game losing streak and is 1-4 on the season. Illinois is 4-1 and ranked No. 23 nationally.
Card has started each of Purdue's first five games this season. He's thrown for 738 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 63.4% of his passes.
Browne has thrown just 11 passes this year, completing seven for 68 yards.
The Boilermakers have struggled mightily since the season-opening win over Indiana State on Aug. 31. Purdue has been outscored 184-44 in the last four contests and suffered historic losses to Notre Dame (66-7) and Wisconsin (52-6).
Offense has been an issue throughout the season, and Card's absence certainly doesn't help Purdue's cause. Through five games, the Boilermakers are averaging just 18.6 points and 300.6 yards per games.
With Browne under center, it will be interesting to see if interim offensive coordinator Jason Simmons mixes things up with his play-calling.
Purdue has had major success against Illinois in recent seasons. The Boilers have won four in a row against the Fighting Illini, and have also taken seven of the last eight. Purdue leads the all-time series 48-45-6.
Kickoff between Purdue and Illinois is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game airs on Fox Sports 1.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE LOSES ANOTHER RECRUIT: Purdue has lost another commitment from its 2025 recruiting class, this time from three-star offensive lineman Takhyian Whitset. CLICK HERE
O'CONNELL NAMED RAIDERS STARTER: Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is making a chance, announcing that former Purdue star Aidan O'Connell will be the starting quarterback this week. CLICK HERE