Purdue Football Loses Another Commitment from 2025 Recruiting Class
Purdue's 2025 recruiting class has taken another hit. On Wednesday night, three-star offensive lineman Takhyian Whitset, who had committed to the Boilermakers in April, re-opened his recruitment.
Whitset, a native of Antioch, Tenn., made his announcement in a social media post. He's the third recruit from the 2025 class to decommit from Purdue.
"After conversations with family and coaches, I have decided to open my recruitment process back up," Whitset wrote on social media. "I would like to thank Coach (Marcus) Johnson, Coach (Angel) Matute and the rest of the Purdue family for everything they have done. With that being said I will be decommitting from Purdue University."
Per 247Sports, Whitset is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive lineman. He's ranked as one of the top-50 offensive tackles in the 2025 recruiting class.
Whitset joins three-star wide receiver Lebron Hill and four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway Jr. as recent decommitments from Purdue's 2025 class. The Boilers also lost a verbal pledge from four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, a member of the 2026 class.
During his weekly press conference on Monday, coach Ryan Walters was asked what message he'd send to players who are committed to Purdue's future classes following a 1-4 start to the season.
"Watch the season and see how it unfolds," Walters said. "They are committed here for a reason. They love this university, love this place, have gotten to know and have belief in the coaches that are recruiting them. So, that's what I would say. There's seven games left, let's see how this plays out."
With the three recent decommitments, Purdue now has just 10 players remaining in its 2025 class. The Boilers have the worst recruiting class in the Big Ten and rank 75th nationally — third worst among Power Four teams (Vanderbilt and Colorado).
Purdue will play Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game airs on Fox Sports 1.
