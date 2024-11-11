Members of Purdue's Paint Crew Receive Warning Over 'Fire Walters' Chant
Members of The Paint Crew, the student section at Purdue men's basketball games, have been warned about negative chants about the school. Individuals received an email about membership being revoked after a chant broke out among students calling for the athletic department to fire head football coach Ryan Walters.
A "Fire Walters" chant broke out near the end of Purdue's 72-50 victory over Northern Kentucky on Friday. At the time, the Boilermakers were 1-7 on the football field. The team dropped a 45-0 contest to Ohio State on Saturday, falling to 1-8.
The Purdue Exponent obtained a version of the email that was sent out to members of The Paint Crew over the weekend.
"We have a strong reputation and we are well respected around college basketball for having class," the email states. "That being said, we will not participate in any chants slandering our own players/coaches or other teams' players/coaches. Anyone participating in any such chants including chants about our football coach, may be removed and have their membership revoked for the season."
Per Nathan Baird of the Indianapolis Star, the email was sent out by The Paint Crew leaders after Purdue's athletic department advised that a statement be put out "condemning the negativity."
Purdue's men's basketball team returns to action on Monday night, hosting Yale.
