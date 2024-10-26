Report: Purdue Football Coach Ryan Walters 'Expected' to Get More Time
Despite the struggles in 2024, Purdue coach Ryan Walters is reportedly expected to be the head coach for a third season. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the second-year coach is "expected" to get "more time" to get the Boilermakers turned around.
Walters, who is just 5-14 through one-and-a-half seasons in West Lafayette, has struggled mightily in Year 2. He compiled a 4-8 record in his first season at Purdue, and his team was competetive in several contests.
This year, the Boilers are off to a 1-6 start and have suffered blowout losses in five of those games. Purdue's lone victory was a 49-0 win over Indiana State in the season opener.
In his story, Thamel explained that Purdue's brass knows the program is behind the 8-ball in terms of NIL. The plan is to offer the young coach more support moving forward.
"Ryan Walters is only in his second season there, and he's expected to get more time," Thamel wrote. "The administration there realizes it has been behind the Big Ten media in NIL and is expected to be supportive of helping Walters through the struggles of his early tenure."
For what it's worth, Walters' buyout following the 2024 season is $9.3 million.
Purdue has struggled on both sides of the football this season. The Boilermakers rank 130th in scoring defense (38.4 ppg) and 116th in scoring offense (20.8 ppg). There's a lot of work ahead for the program.
But, according to Thamel, Walters will get another year to prove he can steer the ship in the right direction.
Five games remain on Purdue's schedule in the 2024 season. The Boilers still play Northwestern, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 3 Penn State, Michigan State and No. 13 Indiana.
