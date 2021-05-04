Samford Kicker Mitchell Fineran Announces Transfer to Purdue

Samford kicker Mitchell Fineran announced Tuesday he would join the Purdue football team as a graduate transfer in 2021. He's made 34 field goals in his college career.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football added another transfer to its program on Tuesday. Samford graduate kicker Mitchell Fineran announced via social media he was joining the Boilermakers for the 2021 season.

"I have graduated from Samford University with my undergraduate degree and decided to pursue my masters and athletic career elsewhere," Fineran said on his twitter account on Tuesday. "Samford has given me more than I could have ever deserved."

Over three seasons with the Bulldogs, Fineran was 32-of-43 on field goal attempts, good for 74.4%. He was also successful on 109-of-111 extra point attempts. He'll look to replace the lengthy collegiate career of former Boilermaker J.D. Dellinger.

Dellinger, in five seasons at Purdue, made 40 of his 54 field goal attempts and only missed one extra point out of 112. His only failed extra point attempt came in 2016.

Fineran, upon joining the Boilermakers' roster, will be the most experienced kicker on the team. Purdue has four other place kickers on the roster but none have attempted a field goal in a college game.

