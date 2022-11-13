Kickoff Time Announced for Purdue Football's Upcoming Game Against Northwestern

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The kickoff time for Purdue football's final home game of the season has been announced. The team will take on Northwestern on Saturday at noon ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium, and the matchup will be broadcast on FS1.

It will be the 87th meeting between the two programs dating back to 1895. The Boilermakers lead the all-time series with a 52-33-1 advantage, which includes a 32-14 win over the Wildcats last season on Nov. 20, 2021, at Wrigley Field.

The last time the two teams met in West Lafayette, it was Northwestern who escaped with a 27-20 victory in 2020. The first matchup featuring the two programs was a 24-6 win in favor of the Wildcats.

Northwestern will be coming off a 31-3 loss on the road against Minnesota, which dropped the team to 1-9 on the season and 1-6 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats were 3-of-12 on third down and gained 278 yards of total offense in the defeat.

Purdue captured a 31-24 upset victory on the road against Illinois to force a tie atop the Big Ten West standings. The team held star running back Chase Brown to just 98 yards rushing and accounted for 379 total yards against one of the top statistical defenses in the nation.

With two games left in the regular season, the race for the Big Ten West is wide open. Purdue, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota all boast a 4-3 record in the conference. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 24-3 two weeks ago.

Purdue Keeps Big Ten West Hopes Alive, Defeats Illinois 31-24: Purdue held Illinois star running back Chase Brown to 98 yards on the ground and mustered enough yards against a stingy defense to escape Memorial Stadium with a win. The Boilermakers are still in the race for the top of the Big Ten West with two games left. CLICK HERE

Purdue held Illinois star running back Chase Brown to 98 yards on the ground and mustered enough yards against a stingy defense to escape Memorial Stadium with a win. The Boilermakers are still in the race for the top of the Big Ten West with two games left. Aidan O'Connell Makes Plays With His Legs Against Fighting Illini: In a 31-24 win over Illinois on Saturday, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell ran for a career-high 33 yards on two carries. Both rushing attempts sparked touchdown drives for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.